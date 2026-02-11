LETTER: Epstein ties highlight elite’s moral bankruptcy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A glance at Wikipedia confirms the accuracy of Tom Eaton’s recent column on the Hervey family, shocking though it may be (“Lady Victoria Hervey and the contempt of inherited power”, February 10).

It appears that if it had not been for his inheriting the Marquessate and its fortune, Victor Hervey would have remained financially worthless all his life. He remained morally worthless, having started off rather badly: after Eton he proceeded to Sandhurst, where he was expelled due to “bad temperament”.

What is perhaps most shocking is that Victor Hervey’s well-publicised criminal reputation did not prevent him from sitting on several business company boards and holding memberships in exclusive clubs.

We should not be surprised that the very wealthy and powerful are attracted to the likes of Jeffrey Epstein — not only the mentally vacuous such as Victoria Hervey. Billionaire status (like the tech-bros) to near-trillionaire status (like Elon Musk) affects people’s brains, making them think they can reorganise the world to suit them.

Eaton is right that “capitalism and Anglo-American power … breeds impunity and contempt”. But that’s the unbridled version now being normalised by Donald Trump, possibly the most corrupt president in US history and arguably of any democracy since the beginning of republics as a political model.

But the “losers” — those not mentioned in the Epstein files — should not despair and throw the baby out with the bathwater. The globalised version of capitalism has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty and provided large tracts of the world with 80 years of peace.

Accountability is now reaching the upper spheres of Western society, with the likes of Peter Mandelson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor now persons of interest to law enforcement.

Francois Theron

Via Business Day online

