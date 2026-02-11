LETTER: Equality essential for success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The end result of having racist laws is that the country and its people suffer, writes the author. Picture:

Sonja Boshoff writes that the intention of the government’s proposed policy direction to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) is “to ensure Icasa upholds the full scope of our transformation laws, including ownership and equity equivalent investment programmes, as set out in the broad-based BEE Act” (“Starlink is not the story — closing the connectivity gap is“, February 10).

That is similar, I suppose, to international companies (and the mainstream media) in South Africa during apartheid having to adhere to apartheid laws concerning job reservation and so on. But the result of having racist laws is that the country and its people suffer. We have failed to learn that equality is the moral path and the default setting for success, not racism.

Paul Kearney

Via Business Day online

