LETTER: Let’s see a fair DA contest and even-handed coverage

Luke Feltham’s most recent column refers (“DA leadership race can only benefit from being a bit scrappy”, February 9).

A contested DA leadership race does give the party, and the people it hopes will vote for it, a chance to learn more about how its prospective leaders think about certain things, as both he and Peter Bruce suggest (“A turning point for the DA”, February 5).

One just hopes the punters stay honest when the outcome is in. Both Solly Msimanga and Siviwe Gwarube have been mentioned as challengers. If Geordin Hill-Lewis wins, the possible response from those calling for the contest will be cast in racial terms.

The party “isn’t ready for a black leader” or “another white man shows the party remains untransformed”, are good storyline candidates. The headlines and bylines are predictable.

A Hill-Lewis win in a transparent, democratic process should focus on his track record and credentials and the things he has promised to do. One hopes for both a fair contest and even-handed coverage by the fourth estate.

Martin Neethling

Via Business Day online

