LETTER: Maisels’ legacy is rooted in apartheid resistance, not Zionism

As noted in her letter, Helen Maisels is the daughter of Israel A Maisels, “leader of the defence team in the treason trial” (“The destruction of Madiba’s Jewish legacy”, February 3).

While we have no reason to doubt that Maisels identified as a Zionist, we do not admire him because of his views on Israel. His stature derives from his role in the struggle against South African apartheid — from a commitment to liberation and justice grounded in lived political reality.

The values for which he is remembered align most clearly with traditions of resistance that insist on confronting systems of domination, particularly where national narratives obscure crimes against — and the suffering of — specific populations.

Maisels did not live to witness Israel’s sustained and repeated assaults on Gaza — assaults in which thousands of Palestinian civilians have been killed and entire neighbourhoods have been levelled. These events have led many Jews to question narratives presenting Israel as benign. In such a context, any claim about what Israel Maisels’ views would be today is necessarily speculative.

The same is true of Nelson Mandela. Attempts to recast Mandela as a Zionist — or to conscript his legacy in defence of contemporary Israeli policy — rely on conjecture rather than history, and collapse a moral life dedicated to equality and liberation into a political identity he never claimed.

Helen Maisels claims that under Naledi Pandor the Nelson Mandela Foundation seeks to rewrite history. On the contrary, the foundation has remained faithful to Mandela’s actual legacy. Where Maisels would reduce him to a mere diplomat, the foundation remembers him as he was: a fighter for justice and freedom.

Merlynn Edelstein

South African Jews for a Free Palestine

