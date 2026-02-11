LETTER | UK’s political chaos mirrors that of the US

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The present chaos in British politics would make an excellent script for a soap opera similar to America’s House of Cards.

Constant changes in government and a revolving door of ministers used to be the preserve of the Italians and Greeks. The economic power of the EU stabilised those countries, whereas the UK decided to leave the EU in 2016.

Most Britons would say things have got worse, not better, over the past decade, and many issues — such as funding the National Health Service and the state pension service — have become intractable. Illegal immigration is out of control, with up to 1,000 migrants crossing from France on a calm day.

London property prices have fallen markedly in recent years, a good barometer of the economy’s health. As a major trading partner of South Africa we must wish them well, but if the Labour government is thrashed in the local elections in May, all bets are off.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

