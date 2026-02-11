RUFARO MAFINYANI | Facebook’s rise — when the market embraces state capability

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

We enjoy the story of the modern entrepreneur as economic unicorn: young, independent, brilliant, allergic to institutions. It’s a flattering myth. In reality, technologies that reshape societies emerge from deep alignment with state ambition, whether acknowledged or not. This is not conspiracy. It is structure.

On February 4 2004 the US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (Darpa) cancelled LifeLog, a programme designed to digitally record every aspect of a person’s life, after privacy advocates objected to what they feared would become total surveillance infrastructure. That same day, Facebook launched from Harvard. LifeLog failed because people feared it. Facebook succeeded because people loved it.

There is no evidence of a handover. None is needed. When governments prototype capabilities they cannot deploy directly, markets often re-implement them socially — at larger scale, with weaker oversight, and consent hidden in terms and conditions. The capability survives.

The American model is outsourced capability. The state funds risk, universities incubate research, companies scale it, the state becomes customer. Google’s PageRank emerged from Stanford’s Digital Library Project, funded by the US National Science Foundation, Nasa and Darpa. Oracle traces its origins to a CIA-funded database project. Palantir was seeded by In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s venture arm.

China’s model is less coy. The boundary between state and market is not porous but hierarchical. Entrepreneurs are encouraged as long as they solve state-scale problems. Jack Ma’s Alibaba did exactly that, enabling more than 10-million Chinese SMEs and formalising vast informal trade. Through Alipay and Ant Group, regulators gained real-time visibility into transactions and capital flows. Commerce became governance infrastructure.

Ma’s 2020 fall clarifies boundaries. When he criticised regulators, Ant’s IPO was halted and Ma disappeared. Correction for misalignment.

Apartheid-era South Africa demonstrated that state-led industrial strategy can work. The problem wasn’t the economic model — it was who it served. When the UN imposed arms embargoes in 1977, the state pursued aggressive import substitution industrialisation, building Armscor into the world’s tenth-largest arms manufacturer by the late 1980s.

Sasol supplied nearly 40% of South Africa’s liquid fuel needs at one stage through locally developed coal-to-liquid technology. Iscor became Africa’s largest steel producer. This was strategic economic sovereignty, achieved, perversely, in service of an unjust system.

Major financial institutions maintained systems tracking worker movements and wages — infrastructure making pass laws enforceable at scale. Profitable businesses solving operational problems for an unjust system.

South Africa’s challenge has long been not too much state involvement, but the wrong kind. Corruption and decay are governance failures, not evidence that partnerships fail.

Eskom’s 2024 unbundling attempts to separate transmission from generation, creating a neutral platform where private generators can compete.

The Post Office controls 2,500 touchpoints and bleeds money, treating itself as a job-creation programme rather than a platform. By contrast, Estonia, population 1.3-million, transformed post offices into digital hubs; 99% of services deliverable online.

Missing bridge

The South African Revenue Service improved tax collection from 68% to 81%. Its methods could be exportable governance technology — South Africa’s technical capacity positions it as natural provider to the Southern African Development Community and the broader continent.

But here’s what’s missing from public-private partnership (PPP) thinking: research institutions producing shelf-ready innovation. Universities of technology train engineers who graduate into unemployment while firms claim skills shortages. The problem isn’t talent — it’s the missing bridge.

Here’s the framework: PPP 2.0 requires four principles, each addressing specific market failures. A more grounded framework is already emerging, imperfectly, across the state.

First, the state increasingly acts as platform owner rather than sole operator. Electricity transmission, rail corridors, ports, spectrum, identity systems and payment rails remain public assets, but access is being widened. This is no longer theoretical; it is happening through energy market reform, rail access agreements, and logistics partnerships. The state retains strategic control while allowing competition where capacity and execution matter more than ownership.

Second, private firms are being pulled — sometimes reluctantly — into time-bound, performance-linked operational roles rather than guaranteed-return monopolies. Where contracts are shorter, service-level driven and reputationally exposed, outcomes improve. Competition disciplines behaviour more effectively than regulation ever has. The failure of past PPPs was not private participation; it was poorly designed risk transfer.

Third, South Africa continues to underuse its most valuable but neglected asset: research institutions as commercial partners. The Council for Scientific & Industrial Research has already commercialised niche technologies. Unemployed engineers is not a talent problem; it is a procurement problem. Research output remains decoupled from demand.

Internationally, countries that work — Germany, Israel, parts of Asia — treat public procurement as an innovation signal. The state does not “pick winners”; it creates predictable demand for solutions aligned to national problems.

Fourth, supply-chain localisation must be treated as industrial strategy, not compliance theatre. Current empowerment models often concentrate on opportunity rather than capability. True localisation builds manufacturing depth, technology transfer and learning curves over time. Every rand spent should leave behind more capacity than it found. Otherwise, procurement becomes consumption dressed as transformation.

The irony is that South Africa is already moving in this direction — piecemeal, contested, and often by necessity rather than design. Electricity reform, port concessions, rail partnerships and digital procurement platforms are not ideological betrayals; they are survival mechanisms.

The open question is whether we allow this model to evolve accidentally, captured by narrow interests, or whether we design it deliberately, transparently and in service of broad prosperity.

The apartheid state proved strategic co-ordination works. The democratic state proved abandonment of strategy does not. The next phase is not about choosing between state and market, but about making their alignment explicit — and accountable.

• Mafinyani is risk advisory & financial modelling partner at DiSeFu, a specialised financial technology and risk advisory firm operating in the Sub-Saharan region.