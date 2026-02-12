LETTER | ANC isn’t serious about the economy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Not many are willing to incur a 30% hurdle rate for any investment capital expenditure to meet black ownership requirements, writes the author.

Valerie Levkov’s article (“A match worth making — minerals, jobs and long-term growth“, February 9) refers.

Companies have made clear the impediments to investment due to the Mining Charter’s ownership requirements. This has been well reported at all previous Mining Indabas, where South Africa is rapidly losing out to countries with more reasonable investment requirements (the development of Namibian oil fields, compared to SA’s).

Not many are willing to incur a 30% hurdle rate for any investment capital expenditure to meet black ownership requirements, or where there is no working cadastral system or guaranteed mineral or property rights. The country’s plummeting percentage of global mining investment is proof that the country is declining rapidly.

South Africa is a long way off promoting a growing mining industry. The ANC isn’t serious about economic development and it is still fixated on history and 1950s-style state control.

Ian Ferguson

Via Business Day online

