LETTER | Crypto no real asset

Currency’s value is not driven by genuine market forces but by speculation and greed

Heath Muchena’s analysis of crypto market moves is flawed because it relies on the false premise that crypto is a genuine asset (“Behind crypto’s sideways market, structural forces are shifting”, February 11).

It doesn’t move up or down because of cycles or market forces; it moves like a meme share only according to the appetite for speculation, FOMO and greed.

It has been supported by the myths that it is protection against the debasement of the dollar, that it is a store of value, that its supply is limited and therefore must go up in value forever, and the mumbo jumbo back story that no-one understands but is embarrassed to admit.

Now that those myths have unraveled the next in line is HODL (hold on for dear life), the religious tenet the faithful believe in. Then it will be a death cycle as holders cut their losses, try to save some profits or are forced to repay loans they took out to purchase the fool’s gold.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town

