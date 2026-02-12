LUNGILE MASHELE: It’s genocide by any other name

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The first time I stood in Plaza de la Revolución in Havana, Cuba, was in 2013. The space felt less like a square and more like a declaration of victory.

Above me, the giant metal bas‑reliefs of Che Guevara and Camilo Cienfuegos stared down, faces forged in steel, memory turned into architecture. Che’s words “hasta la victoria siempre” were bolted into the building beside him, not as nostalgia but as a warning: Cuba understands struggle, and it remembers who imposed it.

Today, 13 years later, as Cuba grinds to a halt, I see those walls differently. There’s no blood in Havana’s streets, which is precisely the point. Some genocides don’t begin with gunfire or rubble. Some are slow, bureaucratic and clean. Some are enacted not with bombs, but with sanctions, tariffs and the calculated disruption of oil supplies.

What Cuba faces is not mere misfortune or poor management, but deliberate economic asphyxiation, starving a population whose only crime is refusing to be a US base. Cuba has been pushed into a fuel crisis at the exact moment it can least afford one: the start of tourist season, when flights, hotels, transport and electricity must function if the economy is to breathe at all.

Instead, flights are being cancelled, rerouted or forced to refuel in neighbouring countries. Airports cannot reliably supply jet fuel. Airlines are pulling back, hotels are issuing warnings, tourists are hesitant and hard currency evaporates.

On the island, the consequences are immediate and brutal. Government workers have been cut to working four‑day weeks. Schools and universities have reduced contact hours. Buses between provinces are slashed. Food is rationed. Electricity falters. Water supply becomes unreliable. Hospitals ration power. Refrigeration fails. Infant formula spoils. Medicines vanish from shelves.

Cuba is a net oil importer, historically reliant on Venezuelan supply, with Mexico stepping in as Venezuela’s flow weakened. Over the past month Venezuelan oil has nearly vanished. Meanwhile, Washington escalates pressure, threatening sanctions or tariffs against countries that supply Cuba with oil.

This is not diplomacy. This is coercion by starvation. Supporters of these policies talk in abstracts: “pressure”, “leverage”, “signals”. In reality, pressure means empty buses and dark homes. Leverage means cancelled surgeries. Signals mean parents skipping meals so their children can eat.

If this were done with bombs, “genocide” would not be controversial. But because it’s executed with spreadsheets and executive orders, we’re expected to look away.

Since the early 1960s the US embargo has not only isolated Cuba but tried to break it, making everyday life so unbearable that sovereignty itself becomes negotiable. Today, the same logic is playing out, refined and internationalised, using energy as the choke point.

This should terrify every country that thinks it is safe because it is “aligned”. Today it is Cuba. Tomorrow it could be someone else — any nation that refuses to become a base, a client, or hand over their transmission grid. Because this is what energy insecurity looks like when weaponised — the deliberate interruption of ordinary life until people break.

Guevara wrote: “If you are capable of trembling with indignation each time that an injustice is committed anywhere in the world, we are comrades.”

This is the moment to tremble, comrades. The call to action is simple: end the weaponisation of energy. Stop punishing Third World countries for keeping people alive. Lift the measures that deliberately target fuel, and by extension, food, water and healthcare.

If the intention is political change, say so openly and accept the moral irony. But don’t pretend this is humanitarian concern while engineering humanitarian collapse. You don’t need blood in Havana’s streets to commit a crime against a people. You only need to turn off the bowser and wait.

• Mashele, an energy economist, is a member of the board of the National Transmission Company of South Africa.