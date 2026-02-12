PETER BRUCE: The value of print journalism in a digital age

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

‘Peter Bruce’s claims about DA election results are wrong’, shouted the large headline on the lead letter in Business Day on Monday. The writer was outraged that I could claim the DA’s share of the 2024 national vote under now-departing leader John Steenhuisen was poor — just 21.8% of the vote and only marginally higher than the 20.7% achieved under Mmusi Maimane in 2019.

Did I not realise voter turnout in 2024 was 7% down on 2019 and that any increase in the circumstances was significant? I did, but I still thought the DA should have done far better. The writer’s claim that ActionSA, Rise Mzanzi, Bosa, the PA and the FF+ had all chipped away at the DA vote makes my point.

Why did they manage to hurt the DA and not the ANC? Can the DA not walk and chew gum — defend its right flank and find conservative black voters — at the same time?

I know, 2016 was Peak Zuma. And I loved the letter. Critics have a right to be heard and nowhere, still, does that happen better than in print journalism. Online that letter would have won a few likes and quickly sunk to the bottom. Readers — customers — deserve better.

The letter got me thinking about the value of a newspaper like Business Day, which I care deeply about. Yes these days it’s thinner on content and staffing and expertise but it still matters. The journalists matter. The owner matters. And I was still thinking about it when news dropped that FlySafair is about to be bought, 100%, by Harith, a growing conglomerate owned by the same guy who owns Business Day.

Critics have a right to be heard and nowhere, still, does that happen better than in print journalism. Online that letter would have won a few likes and quickly sunk to the bottom. Readers — customers — deserve better.

That is to say, my boss, Tshepo Mahloele. I’m really pleased for him. A few years ago he tried to buy SAA and got beaten back by politics and politicians. This deal, private sector to private sector, seemed much cleaner.

Until, that is, I started reading the poison online. One guy who should know better simply proclaimed in a video that Safair was being nationalised. Mahloele is a black man, you see, and he used to work for an agency of the state. So, obviously, he must be a front for something. Harith was born inside the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which invests the pension funds of public servants. It’s huge. Mahloele worked there and was put in charge of Harith as a targeted Africa-driven investor.

He has gradually made it his own, and the PIC now has just 30% of it. And 30% controls nothing. But Mahloele is hounded every time he buys something by snide suggestions of malpractice.

I thought the News24 piece about the FlySafair deal yesterday was unbelievably mean-spirited, implying that many aspects of Harith’s growth had been somehow crooked. But whenever these stories have been openly tested no-one has found the smoking gun.

I have the highest regard for the investigative journalists at News24, but is it really OK to imply, as the News24 report on the FlySafair deal did yesterday, that I work for a crook? That’s a bit rich, if you don’t mind, coming from inside a company with Naspers’ history in South Africa.

It matters that Mahloele is a black investor. That’s not to suggest he’s perfect. Under his ownership of Business Day and the Sunday Times and others the newspapers have struggled. Editorial talent and experience we should have held on to tightly has been let go.

Traditional media is struggling everywhere. But I’ve been working here now for 30 years and I’ve seen owners and CEOs come and go, and they have all left a lot richer than they were when they arrived.

Except now. No-one is using this company anymore as a piggy bank, and with a little fire in the belly we’re going to be OK.

• Bruce is a former editor of Business Day and the Financial Mail.