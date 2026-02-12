THOMAS FUNKE | Sugar industry being squeezed from both sides

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s sugar industry is often told it must diversify to survive. That is true, and it is something we as SA Canegrowers are investing a great deal of time and resources to achieve.

What is less often acknowledged is that government policy, and delays to action, is simultaneously suppressing domestic demand and allowing heavily subsidised imports to displace locally produced sugar. This makes it difficult for the sugar industry to have the resources needed to truly diversify and invest in products such as the multi–use ethanol that can be produced from sugarcane.

On the one hand, considering the current uncertainty dominating international trade, growers and millers are urged to invest in new products, new markets and new technologies. On the other, sugar demand is constrained through the Health Promotion Levy, or so-called sugar tax, while imported sugar (much of it produced with the help of enormous state subsidies) floods the domestic market. The combined effect works against any efforts to reform.

The scale of import pressure is unprecedented. SA Canegrowers’ analysis of the latest South African Revenue Service data shows that 177,408 tonnes of subsidised imported sugar entered South Africa between January and November 2025. Three years earlier, in 2022, imports over the same period amounted to just 2,858 tonnes. Even as recently as 2024 imports were 72,474 tonnes. The trend of imported sugar displacing locally grown sugar is clear and accelerating.

South African growers produce more than enough sugar to meet local demand. Every tonne of imported sugar therefore displaces locally produced sugar - from retail shelves, from food manufacturers and ultimately from rural economies in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga that rely heavily on the sugar industry for survival. The beneficiaries are not consumers or growers, but importers able to arbitrage distorted global prices against the local market.

This is not a normal trading environment. The global sugar market is characterised by persistent oversupply and heavy distortion, with large exporting countries able to offload surplus sugar at artificially low prices through subsidies, currency advantages and state intervention. Our fellow Brics member India is a prime example.

What distinguishes India is not only that it supports exports, but that it simultaneously backs its domestic industry through clear industrial policy. Over the past decade India deliberately repositioned sugarcane as a strategic feedstock for energy and fuels. Through its ethanol blending programme, government created guaranteed demand, predictable pricing and long-term policy certainty. Ethanol capacity more than doubled in six years, blending levels reached more than 19%, and sugar surpluses were absorbed into fuel markets. Farmers benefited. Mills diversified and the industry stabilised.

South Africa has done the opposite. Instead of absorbing surplus into new demand streams, local demand has been suppressed. The introduction of the sugar tax in 2018 saw industry job losses of more than 16,000 jobs in the first year alone, with further contraction since. Yet there is still no conclusive evidence that the tax has delivered meaningful public health outcomes. What it has delivered is reduced offtake and increasingly foreign sugar replacing locally grown sugar used in locally produced beverages, lower prices and diminished investment appetite, affecting the whole sugar industry value chain and placing many jobs at risk.

While public health issues are important, policy must be evidence-based and proportionate. Punishing a single agricultural sector while failing to assess overall calorie intake or substitution effects is not sound policy — particularly when the economic costs are borne overwhelmingly by rural communities with few alternatives.

The contradiction becomes stark when diversification is raised. Diversification requires private investors to inject capital — which requires confidence and certainty. Confidence requires a policy environment that does not undermine the core business while promising future opportunity. At present, the sugar industry faces rising input costs, volatile global markets, suppressed domestic demand and grower devastation by growing import levels — all at the same time. Under these conditions, calls for diversification without a real, effective policy environment ring hollow.

This is not an argument for protectionism but rather for policy coherence. If government wants sugarcane to play a role in energy security, climate mitigation and rural development, it must commit to the future of the industry. That starts with enforcing existing import safeguards properly, recognising the distortion caused by subsidised imports and reassessing policies that suppress domestic demand without clear evidence of benefit.

Scrapping the sugar tax would be a meaningful step. At the very least it should be suspended pending a full, transparent review of its health outcomes against its economic and employment costs, while not being swayed by international lobbying efforts. Continuing with an unproven policy experiment while an entire value chain weakens is not prudent governance.

South Africa’s sugar industry supports more than 1-million livelihoods, directly and indirectly. It anchors rural economies in provinces like KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, sustains communities and contributes to food security. Once that capacity is lost it will not be easily rebuilt.

India’s experience shows what is possible when government backs its sugar sector with intent and consistency. South Africa’s experience increasingly shows what happens when policy pulls in opposite directions.

Diversification remains essential, and the South African government agrees in principle, but it will only happen if government first stops undermining the industry and looks at best-practice policies in places like India to not fall behind in such a volatile global market.

• Dr Funke is CEO of SA Canegrowers.