LETTER | Tired of the talk, we need action leaders who take action

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) was heavy on political rhetoric but light on action (“Ramaphosa says SA’s economy is stronger than ever”, February 12).

While the president spoke with energy and optimism, South Africans have heard these promises before. Once again we were told about task teams and future interventions, the same language used for years, while communities continue to suffer from poor service delivery, unemployment and failing infrastructure.

Task teams are not solutions. Plans without timelines are not progress. What South Africans urgently need is a clear implementation plan: measurable targets, firm deadlines and real accountability. Speeches do not fix water shortages. Rhetoric does not create jobs. Hope alone does not rebuild communities.

The country is tired of announcements. We are tired of consultations that lead nowhere. We need action — practical, visible and immediate. Leadership must move beyond words and deliver tangible results on the ground.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​