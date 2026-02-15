PETER VENN: The just energy transition in action

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Ummbila Emoyeni 900MW hybrid renewable energy facility is the largest renewable hybrid energy facility in South Africa, a potent symbol of the country’s transition to a less carbon-intensive energy future.

The facility was deliberately located in a region in Mpumalanga that faces a huge socioeconomic test, which will come with the gradual closure of collieries and coal-fired power stations over the next few decades. It gives us an opportunity to be at the centre of South Africa’s just energy transition (Jet). It also increases the pressure on us to ensure we do it as well as we can.

There are 130,000 people living in and around the towns of Bethal, Davel and Morgenzon, which surround the Ummbila Emoyeni project. As a business, we want to do good by our communities because it is the right thing to do. But we also know we must do this because they are stakeholders in this R15bn investment.

Unemployment in the region is a serious challenge, and among the unemployed are former mineworkers affected by the energy transition. While our renewable energy facility will create about 1,700 jobs, this cannot replace all the colliery and power station jobs that have been and will be lost in the energy transition.

We have maximised local employment: 53% of Ummbila Emoyeni employment positions are occupied by local community members residing within our primary communities. These jobs span construction, operations, maintenance, technical services and new-generation green economy skills that uplift employability in the region.

Once construction is completed in 2027, the 900MW will ultimately be generated by 800MW of wind turbines and about 100MW by solar panels over a total area of 30,000ha. That is not an area that can be fenced off to protect those physical assets. The only solution is to ensure we develop a relationship of mutual trust with our community stakeholders.

We understand, as the established formal sector institution, the responsibility to initiate the processes that can achieve trust starts with us. We must begin with an accurate understanding of the situation and, more than anything else, always display respect for the community. That is why a large proportion of management time goes into dealing with stakeholder issues.

It is difficult and extremely complex. The needs of 130,000 people are vast. A key part of showing respect is listening and asking people what they need. We have a dedicated community relations officer in each of the three towns, all of whom are locals.

The Ummbila Emoyeni project must work to develop the local economy. A significant part of that is local procurement. We do need to procure from businesses operating in the formal economy. Many potential local suppliers are not yet part of the formal economy, so supporting them to formalise is a necessary first step.

We will support and incubate new entrepreneurs, helping them get started. But they will also need to find other customers. As more wind farms are developed in Mpumalanga, opportunities for growth will continue to increase. A local businessman in Morgenzon who employs more than 50 people handles all our foundation wire fixing work, fixing the reinforced steel for foundations. He will continue doing so over the next three to four years. We would be delighted if, in time, he can triple his workforce as he expands to serve other wind farm projects in Mpumalanga.

We have also funded 10 entrepreneurs going through a one-year entrepreneurial training course where, for one week a month, they attend an out-of-town training centre.

Our Agri 4 Change programme has further expanded the opportunity landscape. Designed to support emerging agricultural entrepreneurs, the programme equips participants with technical, business and market access capabilities. It is rooted in the principle that agriculture, when paired with targeted capital and consistent support, can become a major engine of rural job creation.

Youth upliftment

As Seriti Green we have set ourselves targets to be responsible for the creation of 200 jobs unrelated to our business in Morgenzon and Davel by 2030 and 2035 respectively, and in Bethal, 200 related to renewable energy by 2030.

Youth upliftment is another important focus. A promising example is the Siqalo Soccer Tournament of Hope. What began as a tournament between Bethal, Davel and Morgenzon has evolved into a symbol of possibility for young people in rural communities. In 2025 the tournament delivered a professional sporting experience, and the initiative promoted social cohesion, improved youth morale and strengthened community identity. It provided a constructive alternative for young people in areas where recreational infrastructure is limited.

According to the executive mayor, the tournament represented a new beginning and a powerful demonstration of how collaboration between the local authority and our business can restore hope and dignity in communities. South African Police Service officers noted there had been no crime in their towns on the tournament days.

We are also doing a lot of education work, having built two childhood development centres in Morgenzon. We are working to upgrade libraries, police stations and graveyards in the region. Co-operation with local government has been remarkably strong across this work and in many other areas.

How can the economic activity lost in the transition to renewables be replaced? In my view the biggest growth sector in the world today is artificial intelligence (AI), and it depends on two inputs: data and energy.

Suddenly Eskom has excess supply, which presents an opportunity. We need to capture the energy requirements of AI data centres. There is potential to roll out several such centres in Mpumalanga alongside new renewable energy facilities.

That would be the first prize. It would be a wonderful opportunity to train skilled coal miners to work in AI data centres. The skills required are more compatible with their experience than most people realise.

• Venn is CEO of Seriti Green.