LETTER | Rent control fuels poverty and homelessness

Rent control is indeed an example of a 'luxury belief', a belief that causes suffering to ordinary people but makes an elite feel virtuous, writes the author.

Daniel Eloff’s article on the universal disaster of rent control was excellent (“Rent control is not a moral debate”, February 13).

Rent control is indeed an example of a “luxury belief”, a belief that causes suffering to ordinary people but makes an elite feel virtuous. It increases homelessness and poverty but makes the rent-controllers feel morally superior.

The best example of a “luxury ideology” is communism. Starting from 1917 communism has been tried in about 50 countries, always with the same result: a brutal dictatorship by a tiny bourgeois elite who have never worked in a factory in their lives, the vicious oppression of the working classes, the crushing of democracy and free speech, mass poverty, economic backwardness and hunger, sometimes resulting in famines costing millions of lives.

Ordinary people always want to flee from communism to capitalism, never the other way round. Yet around the world there are hundreds of parties with “communist” in their name, and none I know of with “capitalist”.

Among the snobs who populate our universities, belief in communism is widespread. The reason is that communism claims to be morally superior to capitalism. The communists say: “Capitalism brings prosperity and freedom, and communism brings tyranny, terror, starvation, massive inequality and famine, but it stops the greedy capitalists – so it is morally worthwhile.”

Andrew Kenny

Kleinmond

