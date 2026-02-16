LETTER | Skills gap hinders tech sector employment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There is no solution to the mass unemployment without a huge and unlikely change in strategy, writes the author.

How can we not have an unemployment problem? The unemployed do not have the skills for the technological sector and the trade unions’ grip on the government, and the policies of minimum wage and developed world benefits, have disqualified us from the export-led growth that has historically lifted underdeveloped countries onto the ladder of success.

That is not to say business-friendly policies couldn’t make a dent in it, but there is no solution to the mass unemployment without a huge and unlikely change in strategy.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town

