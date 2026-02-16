Opinion

LETTER | Skills gap hinders tech sector employment

New strategy is needed as trade unions and policies such as minimum wage stifle growth

The Eastern Cape has the second-highest unemployment rate in SA, trailing the North West
There is no solution to the mass unemployment without a huge and unlikely change in strategy, writes the author. (FILE)

How can we not have an unemployment problem? The unemployed do not have the skills for the technological sector and the trade unions’ grip on the government, and the policies of minimum wage and developed world benefits, have disqualified us from the export-led growth that has historically lifted underdeveloped countries onto the ladder of success.

That is not to say business-friendly policies couldn’t make a dent in it, but there is no solution to the mass unemployment without a huge and unlikely change in strategy.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

FEATURE | Tongaat Hulett liquidation threat shakes KwaZulu-Natal cane belt

2

SERAME TAUKOBONG | Digital infrastructure is SA’s most undervalued reform lever

3

PODCAST | Stub boss details software integration partnership with Capitec

4

A decade after the Paris Agreement, how is the climate looking?

5

SIBONGILE VILAKAZI| New owners, new realities: FlySafair’s governance test begins

Related Articles