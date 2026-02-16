LETTER | Skills gap hinders tech sector employment

How can we not have an unemployment problem? The unemployed do not have the skills for the technological sector and the trade unions’ grip on the government, and the policies of minimum wage and developed world benefits, have disqualified us from the export-led growth that has historically lifted underdeveloped countries onto the ladder of success.
That is not to say business-friendly policies couldn’t make a dent in it, but there is no solution to the mass unemployment without a huge and unlikely change in strategy.
Sydney Kaye
Cape Town
