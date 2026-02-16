SPONSORED | Nedbank, PPC modernise cement production to maintain SA infrastructure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PPC’s new world-class cement plant in the Western Cape signals long-term investment in SA’s industrial and infrastructure future.

SA’s next phase of growth is more likely to be shaped by steady investment than by any single reform or announcement. Where capital is committed and projects are delivered, momentum tends to follow.

PPC, together with the backing of Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB), will close two old cement plants when it completes the build of a large modern facility in the Western Cape.

About the authors (from left): Nedbank CIB team members Makako Etsane (structured sales), Yusuf Chothia (senior client coverage banker), and Niron Rampersad (trade divisional executive). (Nedbank)

This reflects a shift towards practical infrastructure renewal, where industrial players commit capital for the long term and banks structure solutions that align with how projects are delivered. Such partnerships are critical if SA is to turn ambition into sustainable growth.

Cement rarely occupies headlines, yet it’s central to almost every infrastructure, housing and industrial investment.

When supply tightens or pricing becomes unstable, budgets strain, timelines slip, and confidence weakens across value chains.

A delayed kiln can stall hundreds of downstream activities. In this sense, cement is not simply an industrial input — it’s a critical enabler of roads, housing, hospitals, schools and factories across the economy.

The relevance of PPC’s investment extends well beyond a single company or site. By modernising capacity and stabilising long-term supply and costs, the group is reinforcing a foundational pillar of SA’s infrastructure pipeline.

The benefits extend beyond PPC itself. Contractors gain reliability, municipalities face fewer execution risks, suppliers can plan with greater certainty, and communities benefit when projects proceed on schedule.

This is how confidence compounds across an economy, with one well-executed investment enabling many others.

At an operational level, the project is underpinned by fundamentals that strengthen both short-term performance and long-term competitiveness.

Efficiency gains across the production cycle support the earnings profile, while demand conditions in the Western Cape provide a credible volume outlook. The new facility materially improves PPC’s carbon intensity, reducing emissions per tonne by roughly a third compared with the plants it replaces.

In one of the most carbon-intensive industrial sectors globally, this positions PPC more competitively as embodied carbon becomes a growing consideration in infrastructure procurement.

This investment supports PPC’s ‘Awaken the Giant’ turnaround strategy, which focuses on actively pursuing strategic opportunities and projects to secure success in an increasingly competitive market environment.

Equally critical to the investment case was PPC’s governance and balance-sheet discipline. The group had stabilised its balance sheet, exited loss-making jurisdictions, and articulated a strategy understood by shareholders and endorsed by the board.

Throughout the financing process, confidence in management and governance mattered as much as the numbers in unlocking long-term capital. The decision was not a cyclical bet. It was a long-horizon reinvestment in productive capacity, grounded in execution discipline and strategic clarity.

As with the engineering itself, a build of this scale demands funding that mirrors the project’s unfolding. Procurement spans jurisdictions. Import schedules introduce currency risk and timing sensitivities.

Engineering programmes must hold under pressure, and contractors require certainty that payment commitments align with delivery milestones.

To support execution certainty across the build programme, PPC explored a range of funding options and could have opted for a conventional multiyear loan.

Instead, Nedbank CIB assembled an integrated funding solution tailored to the project’s procurement and execution.

The coverage, trade, and structured sales teams collaborated to align funding with cross-border procurement schedules, contractor payment milestones, and execution risk, rather than forcing the project into a standard balance-sheet construct.

Trade and term funding were blended to extend PPC’s payment horizons while providing the international contractor with upfront, bank-guaranteed certainty at competitive rates.

Specific components operated on a contingent basis rather than as on-balance-sheet debt, enabling PPC to optimise leverage while securing construction capital. By aligning funding with execution, risk was reduced and certainty strengthened for both PPC and its contractors.

Risk management was embedded from the outset, rather than treated as an afterthought. Markets specialists worked closely with PPC’s finance team to navigate regulatory requirements, ensuring hedging supported progress rather than slowing it. The emphasis was practical. Tools were selected for fit, not complexity.

Early clarity over cash flows and rand exposure enabled operational teams to focus on engineering and commissioning instead of financial volatility.

The consolidation into a single, more efficient plant strengthens PPC’s competitive posture. Lower operating costs, an improved energy profile, and greater reliability position the company for future economics in cement production.

These benefits flow outward. More predictable supply reduces delays for contractors and developers. Local suppliers can plan more effectively. Communities benefit from construction activity and the momentum that follows when projects move forward as intended.

Behind every effective infrastructure funding solution lies a simple principle: finance must reflect how a business operates in practice. That demands integrated collaboration.

Coverage teams bring sector insight. Trade specialists design structures that work for suppliers and contractors. Markets teams embed protections robust enough to hold under volatility.

Recognition, such as Euromoney’s ranking of Nedbank CIB as Africa’s leading trade finance bank, carries weight when it is visible in transactions that translate complexity into clarity, protect balance sheets, and enable growth.

The approach applied in the PPC project is already informing how the bank supports other import-intensive infrastructure and manufacturing programmes.

Taken together, the transaction sends a clear signal about what will underpin the next phase of growth. Progress will depend on firms willing to reinvest in productive assets and on banks prepared to innovate alongside them.

For infrastructure leaders, a practical blueprint is emerging to modernise critical assets, embed energy and carbon efficiency into design choices, align funding with procurement and execution realities, and treat risk management as an enabler. Above all, disciplined governance and transparent capital deployment remain a non-negotiable.

PPC’s new plant is more than an engineering achievement — it’s a visible expression of confidence in SA’s industrial future and the country’s capacity to build rather than merely announce.

It stabilises a supply chain that underpins far more of the economy than is often recognised and demonstrates what becomes possible when conviction is matched with execution-focused finance.

Growth tends to follow where investment is patient and delivery is disciplined. For companies and banks alike, the real test is not ambition but whether capital is structured to build and sustain projects. These choices, repeated often enough, shape an economy.

This article was sponsored by Nedbank CIB.