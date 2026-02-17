LETTER | Navalny’s death by poison leaves ANC cold

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Yulia Navalnaya never doubted that her husband, Alexei Navalny, had been murdered by the Russian government. Now she has been proved right.

On February 14, Britain, France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands jointly announced that Navalny had been poisoned with dart frog poison (“Kremlin denies poisoning Navalny with dart frog toxin”, February 16).

British foreign secretary Yvette Cooper said only Russia had the means, motive and opportunity to poison Navalny in this way, once again demonstrating Russia’s “alarming pattern of behaviour”.

This pattern has resulted in the deaths of journalist Anna Politkovskaya in 2006 after she survived poisoning in 2004, of former FSB agent Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006, of Sergei Magnitsky while in police custody in 2009 (he had exposed government corruption) and of former deputy prime minister turned opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was shot and killed near the Kremlin in 2015.

In 2018, again in Britain, former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with Novichok but survived. Inquiries into the UK cases determined that Russian agents had acted on President Vladimir Putin’s orders, proving that no-one who incurs his wrath is safe anywhere.

The South African department of international relations & co-operation has issued no statement about Navalny’s poisoning. In 2024, at the moment of Navalny’s death, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was in the Kremlin to discuss combating Western “neocolonialism”.

Meanwhile, Putin wages war against civilians. About 250,000 residents of Kyiv, where the temperature drops to -25°C in winter, have no heating because Russia has destroyed the country’s energy infrastructure. Over December and January 65,000 Russian soldiers were killed in its war on Ukraine, demonstrating Putin’s inhumanity, described by Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte as “crazy behaviour”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed co-operation with Russia in a recent telephone call with Putin. The ANC’s Cold War mindset foreign policy remains on the wrong side of history.

François Theron

Pretoria

