LETTER: Ramaphosa tightens grip as power slips

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The key takeaway from the president’s 2026 state of the nation address is that the government is betting on centralisation over devolution to address the country’s many problems. From water delivery to crime, firearm ownership, foot-and-mouth disease and BEE, the assumption is that presidential involvement and national oversight will cure all ills.

This is a naive approach, underpinned by the assumption that getting the “right” people in place and throwing money at the problems will fix them. However, that will not work while the ruleset that produced the dysfunction — the ideological and policy frameworks that incentivised crime and corruption, impunity and infrastructure decline — remains in place.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave little indication that the ruleset would be changed, instead doubling down on race-based policies and state-led interventionism.

Conceptually, this can be interpreted as a government trying to tighten its grip as it feels its power slipping away.

The slippage is real and observable, and the protagonists are aware of it. In response they tighten their iron fists further, but this just accelerates the slippage.

Chris Hattingh

Centre for Risk Analysis

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​