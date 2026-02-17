NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Solving the copper conundrum

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The world's copper reserves have been drained faster than they can be replenished.

Dateline: February 13 2037

Just five years ago the world teetered on the edge of a technological standstill. The surging appetite for electricity, supercharged by AI, a boom in electric vehicles, sprawling high-voltage power grids and huge urban expansion conspired to drain our copper reserves faster than we could replenish them. Headlines screamed of stalled projects and spiralling costs as copper prices soared to record highs. Had we finally hit a hard limit to growth?

But the great copper crunch became the catalyst for a remarkable wave of ingenuity and exploration. First, geologists and engineers turned their gaze far below the blue surface of the Pacific, where untapped fields of polymetallic nodules peppered the abyssal plains. After years of environmental debate and robotic innovation, deep-sea mining finally became feasible. Autonomous harvesters began collecting these metal-rich pebbles, extracting not only copper but also the nickel and cobalt that is crucial for batteries and advanced electronics.

Meanwhile, in Africa, the discovery of vast, previously overlooked copper belts in Namibia and Democratic Republic of Congo shifted the resource landscape. This new supply eased the immediate pinch, but would it be enough to keep up with exponential demand curves?

However, the real game changer emerged from the labs. Facing mounting pressure, materials scientists fast-tracked the commercialisation of advanced substitutes. Aluminium bronze alloys to replace copper in power cables, offering nearly equivalent conductivity at a fraction of the cost and weight; and ultra-lightweight graphene wires and robust carbon nanotube composites for data centres and electric vehicle battery packs, pushing the boundaries of performance and energy efficiency.

For the world’s most demanding applications, superconducting ceramics, once a laboratory curiosity, became a mainstay for grid interconnects, slashing transmission losses to near zero.

Within a few short years the crisis that threatened to cripple the energy transition unlocked a scramble for innovative solutions. Copper remains essential, but it’s no longer a bottleneck. A blend of new mining discoveries and radical materials innovation has built resilience into the world’s electrified backbone.

Which just goes to show: when the stakes are highest, human ingenuity can unearth solutions as valuable as any resource buried in the ground or lurking beneath the waves. / First published on Mindbullets February 12 2026.

When high voltage cables become the new pipelines

Dateline: January 18 2034

There was a time when agricultural and mineral commodities were the source of most economic value and the favourite investment choice. Precious metals, crude oil, coal and copper were sought-after minerals and actively traded on the spot and futures markets. Bulk commodities such as maize, barley and wheat featured on the exchanges, with daily price fixes. Top companies in the S&P 500 were in oil, mining and railways.

But that was before the digital age and the exponential rise of tech that reinvented every sector. Now the top companies are Microsoft, Apple, Google, Nvidia and Tesla. And SpaceX. With AI supercharging scientific discoveries and bleeding-edge technologies, whole industries have been made obsolete. New industries have been created and every major business is a tech business.

Gold, silver and titanium have been disrupted by graphene and novel alloys. Aluminium has been superseded by carbon composites and natural gas is rapidly being displaced by synthetic hydrogen. Former “critical minerals” such as lithium and rare earths face competition from graphene oxides and synthesised complex compounds. Why dig up tonnes of ore for a few grams of cobalt when you can make something better in the lab?

Solar and battery tech has killed coal and oil. Heat wells are the new source of baseload generation, and gigawatt conductor cables are the new energy pipelines. Heat pumps are the new boilers and induction ovens are the new furnaces. AI-powered vertical farms produce 400 times more food per hectare. Which only goes to show that resource companies that exploit technology get to stay in the game.

One commodity is booming in this high-tech age. Though long displaced by lasers and optical fibres for data transmission, copper is the conductor of choice for everything from electric car motors and chargers to solar farms to grid interconnects. In the new world of electric everything, copper is red gold. / First published on Mindbullets January 18 2024.