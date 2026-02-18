HEATH MUCHENA: The yen shock, dollar squeeze and stablecoin shift

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Japan’s bond market delivered a jolt this month, exposing a fragile fault line in the global financial system that investors have largely ignored.

When yields on Japan’s ultra-long government bonds surged, the immediate explanation focused on fiscal worries and election season politics. But the broader implications point to the unravelling of a global funding structure built on permanently cheap Japanese money.

For decades ultra-low rates in Japan fuelled the yen carry trade, a strategy that allowed investors to borrow cheaply in yen, convert into dollars and deploy capital into higher-yielding assets abroad. This flow quietly supported US treasury markets, inflated equity valuations and lubricated risk-taking across global markets.

As Japanese yields rise, that logic begins to fracture. Higher domestic returns reduce the incentive to send capital overseas, while a strengthening yen raises the cost of maintaining short yen positions. The result is a mechanical unwind: selling of US bonds, pressure on global risk assets and heightened currency volatility.

This helps explain why moves in Japan’s bond market now translate almost instantly into shifts in US financial conditions. The sensitivity reflects not Japanese fragility but the sheer scale of global leverage that had grown accustomed to suppressed Japanese yields.

Trade policy, tariffs, reshoring and industrial strategy are narrowing America’s trade imbalance. While politically popular, the financial consequences are profound.

At the same time that Japan’s funding advantage is fading, the US is exporting fewer dollars into the global economy. For decades, persistent US trade deficits served as the primary channel through which dollars flowed abroad, financing global trade and building foreign reserves that ultimately recycled back into US assets.

That model is now shifting. Trade policy, tariffs, reshoring and industrial strategy are narrowing America’s trade imbalance. While politically popular, the financial consequences are profound. Fewer dollars leaving the US through trade means tighter offshore liquidity even as global demand for dollars remains intense.

This combination of rising funding costs and constrained dollar supply creates a new macro dynamic. Instead of the traditional risk-off response where capital floods into treasuries and the dollar strengthens, markets increasingly face a more unstable equilibrium where yields can rise during periods of stress and currency volatility intensifies.

The system is adjusting to a world where dollars are no longer abundant. It is within this context that stablecoins are emerging as a critical piece of financial infrastructure. They offer instant settlement, cross-border portability and continuous liquidity without reliance on the traditional banking system.

New financial order

As regulatory frameworks mature, institutional adoption is accelerating. Banks, exchanges and payment processors are increasingly viewing stablecoins as a more efficient rail for dollar movement, particularly in regions where access to US banking infrastructure is constrained. Instead of shipping dollars through goods deficits, digital dollars circulate through programmable financial networks.

The implications extend beyond markets. Stablecoins lower transaction costs for businesses, reduce currency exposure for individuals in volatile economies and provide financial inclusion where banking access remains limited. In effect, they allow the global economy to adapt to a tightening dollar environment without abandoning dollar settlement itself.

The transformation is also reshaping how investors think about monetary hedges. In a regime marked by fiscal dominance, political polarisation and rising sovereign debt, traditional safe havens are losing some of their reliability. Bonds offer diminished protection when yields can spike during downturns. Equities face rising political risk. Cash steadily erodes in real terms.

Gold continues to serve as the legacy neutral reserve asset, valued for its durability and independence from political systems. Bitcoin is increasingly viewed as its digital counterpart, offering portability, transparency and resistance to seizure when self-custodied. Meanwhile, stablecoins function as the connective tissue, enabling liquidity to flow between these assets and across borders in real time.

Japan’s bond market shock did not signal collapse. It revealed the fragility of a system built on suppressed funding costs and abundant dollars. As those assumptions unwind, a new financial order is quietly emerging, one defined less by traditional banking channels and more by digital settlement networks.

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.