JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Navigating identity for Africa’s future growth

Businessman Phuthuma Nhleko is calling for “reconstructive surgery” on Africa’s identity, which he argues should be the pivot of the continent’s pursuit of its economic and geopolitical potential.

To realise their potential Africans must know who they are and what they can achieve and contribute to the world. Without this surgery, Nhleko warns, Africa won’t be able to cope with its projected population growth.

Demographers project Africa’s population will have grown by 1-billion people to 2.5-billion by 2050 — less than 25 years away.

Nhleko is gloomy about Africa’s prospects, saying the continent “appears poorly placed to muster the economic and geopolitical power” it requires to sustain and speak for 2.5-billion people.

“I am convinced that Africa’s path to realising its full potential lies first and foremost in a more assured and confident identity, embedded in Africa’s long history,” he writes in his new book, The Invisible People: How a Quarter of Humanity Can Thrive in Africa by 2050.

Nhleko is chair and co-founder of Phembani Group, as well as chair of the JSE. His point about identity accords with the work of other scholars about Africa. In his book, The African Imagination in Music, Ghanaian musicologist Kofi Agawu writes that the “scattering of the continent’s many coherences delivers an unacceptably partial account of the potency of its collective expressive forms”.

He argues, therefore, that the best way to study the continent is “to rigorously maintain a sense of what VY Mudimbe calls ‘the idea of Africa’ without underestimating its internal complexity”.

Mudimbe, a Congolese-born thinker, philosopher and linguist who died in the US last April, published a book, The Idea of Africa. It explores how the idea of Africa was constructed by the Western world. Nhleko’s point on this is that Africa has a double identity: one is how it sees itself and the other how the rest of the world sees it.

Combining the strands of Nhleko’s, Agawu’s and Mudimbe’s arguments one can only conclude that Africa doesn’t exist. Not yet. Just as “Europe” didn’t exist as a geopolitical entity before World War 2 and had to be built up slowly.

“Europe has never existed. Adding together the sovereignty of countries meeting in councils is not a way of creating an entity. Europe has to be genuinely created, revealed to itself and to public opinion and America, and it must have confidence in its own future,” said Jean Monnet in a May 1950 speech. Monnet, a French political economist and diplomat who never held any public office, is credited as the founding father of Europe.

Hence Nhleko’s call for Africa to first build a collective identity as “the foundation that underpins economic, political and geopolitical trajectories”. Such collective identity must rest on “the acknowledgment of, and righteous pride in, Africa’s ancient and modern achievements”.

Nhleko, who quotes Europe’s example, likens the pursuit first of proposals on a grand African Renaissance to a preoccupation with the internal fittings and trimmings of a house built on shifting sands. Africa must first revisit its long and rich history to create confidence about the present and optimism about the future.

Nhleko’s book also covers religion, culture, the economy, America’s role on the continent and Africa’s role in a changing global landscape. But as he argues throughout, identity is key to the renaissance Africa needs for it to rise to the challenge of its demographic shift.

It’s a worthwhile contribution to what’s to be done to make Africa thrive.

• Sikhakhane, a former spokesman for the finance minister, National Treasury and South African Reserve Bank, is editor of The Conversation Africa. He writes in his personal capacity.