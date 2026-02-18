NOKUTULA MHENE | AU must use G20 role to transform export-import dynamics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Africa fuels global value chains, from the cobalt in electric vehicle (EV) batteries to the cocoa in our favourite chocolate. Yet for decades the pattern has stayed the same: we export what is raw and import what is valuable. The factories, and the jobs, sit elsewhere.

Now that South Africa’s G20 presidency has concluded, the question is no longer what Africa can put on the agenda. It is what we do next. The AU’s permanent seat at the G20 gives us something we have never had before: continuous representation at the world’s main table for standard-setting, trade rules and financial architecture. But representation only matters if it translates into factories, formal jobs and fiscal space on the continent.

To shift from exports to industrialisation, we must strengthen the link between our raw materials and our manufacturing capacity, and remove the barriers that have historically made that difficult.

The AU’s permanent seat at the G20 gives us something we have never had before: continuous representation at the world’s main table for standard-setting, trade rules and financial architecture. But representation only matters if it translates into factories, formal jobs and fiscal space on the continent.

Agriculture employs more Africans than any other sector, yet much of what we grow is exported raw and re-imported as expensive finished products. Last year, under South Africa’s leadership, the G20 agriculture working group articulated priorities that remain urgent today: inclusive market access for smallholders, resilience to climate shocks, and innovation through voluntary technology transfer.

These priorities translate into practical mechanisms: irrigation, cold chains, standards, traceability and predictable agri-trade. And they work. In Nigeria, for instance, solar-powered micro-cold rooms run by ColdHubs have reduced post-harvest losses by up to 50% while increasing farmer incomes. Deploy solutions like this at scale, and subsistence becomes enterprise.

Mid-stream processing

Beyond food, Africa holds the minerals essential for the future industrial economy: copper, cobalt, manganese, lithium and rare earths. The opportunity is not only extraction but also the mid-stream processing that sits between the mine and the finished product.

Local beneficiation — from concentrates to battery precursors and catalytic converters — multiplies value, skills and jobs. This opportunity is not theoretical. Following its decision to restrict exports of unprocessed nickel ore, Indonesia attracted significant downstream investment, securing more than a dozen major deals worth billions for EV batteries and related materials.

Africa can take similar steps by building shared infrastructure for energy, logistics and water; tightening standards for responsible sourcing; and securing stable off-take agreements that increase investor confidence.

Africa cannot industrialise at scale while paying the world’s highest risk premiums. Our sovereign spreads remain inflated far beyond what fundamentals alone justify, and this directly affects the ability of factories, agro-processors and mineral beneficiators to secure affordable capital.

This is where the G20’s platforms become practical. The G20 Compact with Africa, launched under Germany’s G20 presidency, has supported countries such as Ivory Coast and Senegal by co-ordinating reforms, investment frameworks and blended finance to crowd in private capital. Similarly, the Global Infrastructure Hub supports governments with project preparation tools that make industrial and logistics infrastructure more bankable, a crucial enabler for processing zones. Africa can push for similar mechanisms to become the norm and not the exception.

Cost of capital

We already know the instruments that lower the cost of capital: partial credit guarantees, political risk insurance, first-loss tranches for high-impact industrial projects, and local currency credit wraps to stabilise cash flow against forex volatility. Standardising bankable contracts — offtake, power and tolling — reduces due diligence costs, making it cheaper to finance midstream manufacturing.

As reforms take hold and projects deliver, sovereign spreads can step down automatically, linked to verified progress on transparency, procurement and dispute resolution.

We sit with an unprecedented opportunity to advance Africa’s interests on the world stage. The AU’s permanent G20 seat must now be used to push for:

Fairer pricing of African risk;

Interoperable standards that allow agro-processors and mineral plants to compete globally;

Long-tenor local currency finance; and

Transparent data systems that lower due diligence costs for investors.

But global reforms alone are not enough. Domestic execution will determine the pace of industrialisation: strong project pipelines, reliable procurement, harmonised regional standards and consistent delivery. Credibility lowers borrowing costs; lower borrowing costs unlock factories.

If Africa acts with intent — strengthening food systems, building mid-stream mineral capacity and pushing for capital priced on actual rather than perceived risk — the next decade can be one where the continent moves from exporting raw products to exporting finished goods.

It is time to turn fields and ores into factories, and 2026 is Africa’s chance to do it.

• Mhene is a project management specialist at the UN Development Programme South Africa.