DEAN MURUVEN | The water deal is sitting on the balance sheet, but hasn’t been priced in yet

South Africa’s water crisis has shifted from a service delivery challenge to a material economic constraint. It is shaping investment decisions, threatening supply chains and eroding confidence in the country’s growth trajectory.

The president’s state of the nation address (Sona) signalled a turning point: a structural shift in how the government intends to enforce accountability, protect core revenues and co-ordinate delivery in the water sector. For business leaders, investors and lenders, this creates a moment of clarity in an environment in which water resilience is not only necessary risk management but also an investable, economically rational opportunity.

Reforms outlined

Licence withdrawal for non-performing water service providers, criminal charges for municipal failures, ringfenced water revenues in metros and the establishment of a National Water Crisis Committee introduce the accountability backbone the sector has long lacked. These changes do more than tidy up governance; they materially affect counterparties’ risk profiles and begin to send the right signals to the market.

Investors have always been concerned about weak municipal performance. But when compliance is audited, revenues are protected for maintenance and upgrades, and underperforming entities face real consequences the conversation shifts from “will this collapse?” to “where are the bankable opportunities?”

These reforms also land against the backdrop of a significant financing shortfall. The water sector needs about R900bn over the next decade and public sources can supply only about 30% of that. The gap is unmanageable without private capital, but it does require a shift from seeing the water crisis as an engineering challenge to a strategic resilience opportunity.

The economics support participation: resilience investments in water and infrastructure deliver returns that typically deliver three to five times returns on investment, as validated by the International Finance Corporation and World Bank assessments across emerging markets. These are not “greenwashed” arguments; they are grounded in avoided operational losses, asset value protection and the stability of supply chains that depend on reliable water services.

Water scarcity will intensify over the next decade with a disproportionate effect on smaller enterprises. The greatest exposure sits with small, medium and micro enterprises, which account for about 40% of GDP and more than 60% of employment, particularly those clustered in high-stress provinces (Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape). When they face water disruptions, systemic effects compound rapidly through supply chains and municipal tax bases alike. Large corporates that invest in resilience for themselves and through localised partnerships reduce economy-wide fragility, not just their own downtime.

Location-specific risk assessments

In this environment, corporate boards should reframe how they think about water: from a compliance issue to an investment thesis. There are multiple investable opportunities companies can pursue, including onsite treatment and reuse systems, alternative storage solutions, supply diversification and digital and tech-enabled water management. However, the first step is to conduct location-specific risk assessments.

Manufacturing hubs in Gauteng, mining operations in the North West and agricultural producers in the Western Cape face different pressure points. Tailored investments across the water value chain unlock value pools through operational continuity and reduced exposure to interruption. These are foundational, not optional.

Beyond internal resilience, companies should look at where municipalities are signalling readiness to partner. The national incentive programme that rewards metros for ring-fencing water revenues is a powerful differentiator. Municipalities that demonstrate audited compliance will attract capital first because investors can trust that funds for pipes, pumps and reservoirs are being reinvested rather than diverted. For business this creates a new screening tool: choose to collaborate where water governance is improving and where the government’s incentives help reinforce good behaviour.

A particularly important reform is the streamlined, lighter-touch public-private partnership (PPP) process for projects below R2bn. These mid-sized, modular projects are ideal for standardisation and replication across municipalities. The energy sector’s experience is instructive: South Africa ended load-shedding not through a single megaproject but through cumulative small-scale interventions.

Water can follow the same playbook: pressure management systems, district metered areas and smart zones can be standardised, permitted and deployed rapidly across municipalities. With water being local or hyperlocal, big potential exists to build a portfolio of investable, derisked municipal projects.

Resilience investments create local employment, stabilise municipal revenues and protect vulnerable suppliers, while also sending a critical signal to the market that the private sector is prepared to partner in delivery.

For lenders and investors, due diligence criteria should evolve accordingly. Licence withdrawal risks must be assessed not just as threats but as indicators of whether the regulatory environment supports accountability. Revenue ring-fencing must become a non-negotiable covenant. Municipal nonrevenue water trajectories should be scrutinised because improving these is often the fastest route to restoring financial sustainability. PPP readiness, specifically with projects that can move quickly through the new streamlined thresholds, should be a major screen for prioritisation. The reforms don’t eliminate risk, but they give it shape and predictability.

Boards should also take seriously the broader economic benefit of early action. Resilience investments create local employment, stabilise municipal revenues and protect vulnerable suppliers, while also sending a critical signal to the market that the private sector is prepared to partner in delivery. This matters for confidence. When investors see disciplined, replicable models emerging in multiple cities, confidence builds not just in water security but in the country’s broader reform trajectory.

The inclination to wait for large inter-basin transfers and new dam projects is understandable but ultimately misguided. Megaprojects take years, sometimes decades, to reach completion. The reforms announced in the Sona allow us to buy time by scaling decentralised, modular solutions immediately. We have an opportunity to deploy innovative water management solutions that align with our governance framework and development trajectory. South Africa’s energy turnaround came not from a single intervention, but from the cumulative effect of policies that unlocked private investment. Water can follow the same playbook but only if business takes the lead now.

If we get this right, South Africa’s water story can shift from fragility to investability. The accountability era is beginning to take shape. Enforcement, revenue protection and national co-ordination are the scaffolding we have been waiting for. They will not fix everything, but they change enough to justify action now. The business community has a critical role to play investing in resilience that protects operations, strengthens municipalities, and attracts the capital needed to close the long‑standing funding gap.

The window is open. The question is whether we use it.

Muruven is associate director at BCG.