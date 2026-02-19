LETTER | Proportional representation must go

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

David Lewis’s article refers (“‘All politics is local’ — lessons for SA from Tip O’Neill”, February 18).

In 2021 a political party fielded the same candidate at ward level in 114 wards in Johannesburg, picking up votes in the ward vote towards total seats. That is, earning the party proportional representation (PR) seats.

That party went on to win three PR seats, a pivotal number that allowed it to go into coalition with the largest party and have no fewer than two disastrous mayors elected in Johannesburg.

This is a perversion of PR. It should not be allowed that a single ward candidate stands in more than one ward. It is a fraud on the voter and artificially inflates a party’s internal strength.

As many as nine parties did the same in Johannesburg. If anything must change before the next election, it is this.

I agree that the 50-50 ward to PR split is not ideal. Originally it was 60-40, but it should go far lower.

Jean Redpath

Via Business Day online

