LETTER | SA’s unemployment crisis needs realistic solutions

Without urgent reform, unemployment will remain the defining failure of our democracy, writes the author.

South Africa is confronting a deepening economic emergency. More than 12.4-million people remain unemployed, representing one of the highest jobless rates globally. This is not merely a social challenge — it is a structural failure of economic policy and governance.

Despite repeated commitments from successive administrations led by the ANC, unemployment continues to rise while investor confidence weakens and municipalities struggle to deliver basic services. The crisis demands realistic, implementable solutions rather than recycled rhetoric.

Priority must be given to enabling small and medium enterprises, accelerating infrastructure-led growth, formalising township economies and aligning skills development with market demand. Regulatory bottlenecks that constrain entrepreneurship must be removed, while public procurement should actively support local producers and emerging businesses.

Equally important is restoring credibility at municipal level, where dysfunction continues to undermine economic activity. Local government must become a catalyst for growth, not a barrier to it.

South Africa’s young population represents a potential demographic dividend, yet without decisive intervention this opportunity risks becoming a long-term liability.

The country requires accountable leadership, policy certainty and a clear economic recovery framework focused on job creation. Without urgent reform, unemployment will remain the defining failure of our democracy.

Economic revival cannot be postponed. The cost of inaction is simply too high.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando East

