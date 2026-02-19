LETTER | Tough road ahead for Panyaza Lesufi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi will deliver his fourth state of the province address on Monday, when he will make service delivery commitments for the year ahead as well as highlight the previous year’s achievements and challenges.

Having taken over an administration that had a bad reputation for service delivery, the question will be whether Lesufi has done enough to regain the trust of disgruntled Gauteng residents. His speech comes at a time when the country’s economic hub faces myriad challenges, including unemployment, water supply interruptions, crime and lawlessness.

According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) released in May, in the first quarter of 2025 there were 2.7-million unemployed residents in Gauteng, an increase of 41,000 from the previous year, with a further 579,000 discouraged job seekers. Police crime statistics indicate a 7.9% decrease in serious, community-reported crimes, with 1,439 murders recorded (a 10.8% decrease). Despite this, the province remains the epicentre of crime nationally, contributing 25.1% of South Africa’s murders and 19.1% of sexual offenses.

With local government elections fast approaching, Lesufi has his work cut out for him. I hope he is honest about the challenges faced by residents and provides meaningful solutions with practical timelines.

In terms of the nayi le walk scenario under the Growing Gauteng Together strategic plan, Gauteng under Lesufi as premier will be a prosperous, inclusive province by 2030, marked by 4.5% annual GDP growth, halved unemployment and reduced poverty. That is the Gauteng we want.

Zamansele Mhlambi

Sandton

