MARK EVANS | Private operators must take the wheel

The South African economy is bleeding about R1bn a day as port and rail inefficiencies continue to hobble the freight system. One case in point: export volumes for coal and iron ore contracted sharply late last year, according to Minerals Council South Africa data, despite high global demand.

Even a small hiccup can be costly. If a miner misses a slot on the coal line to Richards Bay, it can trigger a cascade: stockpiles overflow, vessel windows are missed, penalties mount, and eventually market share is surrendered.

South Africa still talks about this as a “logistics problem”, but the world sees it as a reliability problem. In what the World Economic Forum (WEF) calls the “age of competition” in its Global Risks Report 2026 — a world defined by tariffs, industrial policy and geoeconomic friction — reliability is the only currency that matters. South Africa’s “reliability tax” is no longer confined to bulk commodities; it has moved up the value chain.

Consider the automotive sector, which has become a study in frustration. Despite the Project Ukuvuselela rail corridor linking Gauteng’s factories to Eastern Cape ports, material volumes of exports are still forced onto the roads to bypass Transnet’s unpredictability. For global original equipment manufacturers, this is a strategic deterrent. If a dedicated state-run corridor cannot guarantee a vessel window, global manufacturers will reconsider the country as an investment destination.

Changing global geoeconomics make the situation more urgent. As tariffs, subsidies, sanctions and investment controls spread, companies are redesigning supply chains around security of supply and political risk. The WEF, working with Oliver Wyman, estimates policy-driven fragmentation could cost the global economy $600bn to $5.7-trillion in extreme scenarios as trade, capital flows and efficiencies erode.

In the year to mid-October 2025 the World Trade Organisation reported that new trade measures affected imports worth $2.64-trillion globally. Shipping prices have also jumped sharply: in June 2025 the Drewry’s World Container Index rose 41% in a week during a tariff-driven surge.

Logistics is now a competitive instrument, deciding who wins long-dated supply contracts, which producers attract capital, and which corridors become preferred routes. When rail and ports fail, South Africa not only moves less physical material but also appears harder to do business with. Faced with bottlenecks, global networks seek the path of least resistance.

Money alone won’t fix the problem

The rail and port system needs more capital; estimates suggest Transnet needs about R65bn over five years to restore basic functionality on key corridors, against a wider five-year investment plan of about R127bn. Yet just throwing more money at the problem won’t solve an operating model that cannot deliver consistently. Declining rail volumes, port congestion, theft, vandalism, maintenance backlogs and rolling-stock failures all stem from a lack of capability, incentives and accountability.

While government guarantees can buy time, they don’t fix the root problem: a lack of operating discipline. Private investors will commit only when they can price the risk — and that requires clear governance and enforceable performance contracts.

PSP is not privatisation

Private sector participation (PSP) is often caricatured as backdoor privatisation, but this is a category error. In a true partnership model the state remains the “landlord” — retaining ownership of core infrastructure and safeguarding public interest — while private operators act as the “tenant”, bringing the discipline of global planning, maintenance and technology deployment.

PSP is an operational catalyst: it plugs in management systems, data-driven incentives and risk‑sharing mechanisms that a fiscally constrained state‑owned enterprise simply cannot generate in isolation.

The countries running the world’s most resilient logistics systems have already moved past this debate. They treat infrastructure as a competitive ecosystem. From the Port of Antwerp-Bruges (with whom Transnet recently signed a modernisation pact) to the “smart hubs” of the Gulf, the model relies on these concessions to turn ports and rail corridors into integrated digital platforms.

Whether it’s DP World’s integrated hubs, single-window systems like Abu Dhabi’s Maqta Gateway system or the huge logistics transformation spearheaded by Saudi Vision 2030, these models are explicitly codified in their respective national strategies. They offer the one thing South Africa lacks: predictability.

We have the cargo volumes; what we need now is a governance model that separates the “player” from the “referee”, ensuring accountability along our priority routes.

From ‘customers’ to corridor partners

No sector has more at stake than mining. For years, mining houses have treated the state utility as a hurdle to be bypassed. That defensive approach is no longer feasible. If miners want export certainty, they must become corridor partners: co-investing in capacity and insisting on service-level commitments that are contractually enforceable. Crucially, their own capital plans must be aligned to a realistic PSP timetable.

Reliability as a competitive edge

Geo-economic fragmentation is making cross-border trade more expensive, and punishing uncertainty. In this environment, countries with reliable logistics will attract both cargo and investment.

As South Africa enters phase 3 of the government-business partnership in 2026, the focus must shift from crisis management to institutional reform. If we embrace PSPs not just as financing tools but as operational cures, we will stop leaking trade to competitors and re-establish ourselves as the reliable gateway the global market is looking for.