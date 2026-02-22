LETTER | Notion that Ramaphosa has ‘hit his stride’ is nonsense

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Natasha Marrian and Claire Bisseker’s take that the president “may be finally coming into his own” as a leader is utter nonsense (“Ramaphosa finally hits his stride — and the result may defy ANC history”, February 20).

Cyril “I’m-a-poser” has no “stride”. Getting into stride assumes one has an agenda, purpose or goal against which to align one’s stride. But there is no agenda here. He merely parrots whatever platitude the last person placated him with.

Right now South Africa’s decades-long hallucination of “green shoots” is at fever pitch, especially among elites. Never mind that the value of the rand and interest rates are entirely dollar and/or gold price driven. It has nothing to do with anything South Africa has done.

But let’s not let reality get in the way. The fake green shoots narrative, played right, provides the screen on which to paint a fantastic trompe-l’oeil optical illusion of progress.

This, combined with the fact that South Africans will swallow anything, means it’s just a hop, skip and jump to believing that painted scenes are real, and then writing articles like this.

Stuart Meyer

Via Business Day online

