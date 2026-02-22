LETTER | Political beliefs have no place on school tennis courts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

So, Jonathan Jansen believes Roedean was justified in refusing to play tennis with King David pupils (“Teachable moment lost by leaders of Roedean and King David,” February 19). Not because the King David kids are Jews, but “on the grounds of King David’s unapologetic association with the Netanyahu government that has caused the death and disablement of more than 30,000 children in Gaza”.

As with so many of these lofty theoretical statements, this can be punctured if we reverse the participants. Should Roedean equally refuse to play tennis against one of the many Islamic schools in this country that refuse to dissociate themselves from the far greater atrocities and number of children killed in the 22 countries in the world with Islam as a state religion? Countries like Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan and Somalia, where state-sanctioned oppression and murder utterly dwarf that of Gaza?

Have we arrived at a stage where every school has to state its affiliation or rejection of various governments before other schools will agree to play sports with it? Or does this apply only to Israel and Jews? That lunacy is the logical conclusion of Jansen’s article, (although quite why it took him nearly a page to state that, I’m not sure).

Children and schools should be allowed to engage freely with other schools, without having to declare their political beliefs. That is what will best serve the interests of all the children involved.

Jonathan Schrire

Via email

