LETTER | SA voters face choice: tribal lines or new paths

South African-style democracy and our constitution are proving to be a great disappointment to ordinary South Africans.

Anthony Butler’s most recent column refers (“Tribal solidarity and the rise and fall of powers”, February 20).

Whether the linear or cyclical theory prevails in South Africa matters not. South Africa’s destiny is decided by voters who have a choice to continue voting on tribal lines (with the inevitable result of black nationalism and racial retribution, as seen in current legislation) or to vote for parties that do not rely on the past to dominate South Africa’s current and future political policies.

This is a tall order and would require a complete about-turn in past voter behaviour. South Africa is also particularly cursed with poor and incapable political leadership in government — leaders who do little to promote confidence in voters that they will truly improve their lived experience.

South African-style democracy and our constitution are proving to be a great disappointment to ordinary South Africans. They cannot prevent state overreach or protect minority and property rights, and certainly do not promote full participation in the economy by all South Africans based on their ability or willingness to contribute.

Ian Ferguson

Via Business Day online

