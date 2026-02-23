GHALEB CACHALIA: Water scarcity solutions lie beyond politics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There is something extraordinary about the situation in our major inland conurbations, where sophisticated distribution systems find themselves running out of water when systems break down faster than institutions evolve.

The solutions aren’t hydrology heavy — they’ve been tried and tested and rely on common sense, not political interference and governmental malfeasance.

São Paulo and Mexico City are probably Johannesburg’s nearest counterparts. Both towns rely on off-stream storage and pumping water over long distances and gradients. The latter also experiences high inter-neighbourhood inequity, with 35% to 40% of distributed water leaking or being tapped illegally.

Reduced leakage and control of pressure are the easiest, fastest and cheapest stabilisers.

Before spending billions on new supplies, each found fixing their existing networks and tinkering with water pressure could create what was in effect a “reservoir” of available water. It’s often the water that is already there, but not sufficiently appreciated or exploited that can be the most cost-effective new source of supply for mature cities.

The Day Zero crisis in Cape Town, while mostly a result of drought, provided another important lesson: cities can change behaviour quickly when they are convinced resources are limited. Water use was slashed in half within two years when residents were provided with clear goals, access to consumption data and a shared sense of impending crisis. Engineering was as critical as social psychology. Saving water became a public spirit, and not only a civic obligation. This cultural change has more or less endured.

In Australia’s big cities, especially Melbourne and Perth, the problem was not sudden exhaustion but chronic climate stress, which led them to think of water systems as strategic, permanent infrastructure, like energy security.

Rule 101 is don’t employ incompetents and steal from resources earmarked for fixing.

Desalination plants, recycling schemes and groundwater replenishment programmes were not only created out of necessity but to build in resilience through duplication. Equally important was the creation of water utilities with a certain amount of professional and financial independence, providing insulation for long-term planning from the short-term dynamics of political cycles.

Mexico City is a reminder there are consequences to delaying reform. Progress is spotty because governance has been divided, and infrastructure renovation, even with billions of dollars in investment and engineering prowess, cannot keep up with subsidence and leakage. This indicates that while technical solutions exist they offer only partial relief when not institutionally integrated.

Reduced leakage and control of pressure are the easiest, fastest and cheapest stabilisers. They can regain 15% to 30% of supply by attending to the distribution losses in some cities — public behaviour can shift quickly when information is out in the open and the perceived threat is genuine. Water habits are more behaviourally soft than those associated with energy or the use of vehicles.

Small discipline, big outcomes

A mix of solutions — recycled water, groundwater, inter-basin transfers and desalination where possible — offers more insurance than resolution. Institutional competence is what ultimately determines outcomes. Cities with ring-fenced water revenues, mature utilities and long planning horizons bounce back faster and are more resilient.

Modern cities rarely fail solely for lack of water; they come apart when not maintained and managed, when infrastructure decays, governance is too politically compromised to be effective and citizens lose consciousness of the fact that water-borne abundance isn’t a natural inheritance but something you make. Rule 101 is don’t employ incompetents and steal from resources earmarked for fixing.

When cities have been revived it has not been through grand projects but through responsible application of small disciplines: measuring, mending, charging, communicating and planning beyond the electoral cycle. In this respect, city water systems are more an indication of civilisation than hydrology.

But what do we get? Briefings by politicians who suggest we shower in hotels, or share showers as Johannesburg’s mayor, in a competing bid for crass stupidity, ad-libbed from his limo.

• Cachalia, a businessman and management consultant, is a former DA MP and shadow public enterprises minister, and chaired De Beers Namibia.