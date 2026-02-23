LETTER | Leave school pupils out of politics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jonathan Jansen’s article (“Teachable moment lost by leaders of Roedean and King David”, February 19) was a study in contradictions.

He talks about King David being lazy in its characterisation of Roedean’s complaint, yet he is similarly lazy in how he characterises King David as being a supporter of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

King David is a big tent with many divergent viewpoints. Though it is a proud supporter of Israel and its right to exist and defend itself, that does not automatically translate into an unqualified endorsement of Netanyahu.

Jansen talks about dangerous language games but simply takes it as a given that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza, without acknowledging the obvious legal problem with that pronouncement — the International Criminal Court has not finally adjudicated on the genocide issue yet, so at this stage such a statement is simply his opinion.

Finally, he says he feels sorry for the pupils of the two schools. Really? If he truly felt anything for them he would have come to the self-evident conclusion that kids should be left alone to play sport in a carefree environment and not be dragged into the bitter animosity and rancour of their parents.

Gideon Malinsky

Killarney

