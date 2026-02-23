LETTER | SA’s reliance on external tailwinds is risky

Your article quotes economists saying that with mining companies riding the commodity price boom and reporting bumper profits, “the fiscus is poised for a tax windfall over the next two fiscal years” (“SA ‘will ride commodity boom’ for two years“, February 21).
There is a substantial risk that South African politicians, bureaucrats and policymakers will sit back and rely on external tailwinds to boost the country’s tax revenue and “growth”, leaving the long-standing legislative and policy barriers to growth unaddressed.
Vested interests in politics and business won’t be upended and South Africa will largely continue on its long-term trajectory of survival, but steady decline nonetheless.
Chris Hattingh
Centre for Risk Analysis
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.