LETTER | SA’s reliance on external tailwinds is risky

Vested interests in politics and business will remain entrenched as South Africa continues its slow, steady decline, writes the author.

Your article quotes economists saying that with mining companies riding the commodity price boom and reporting bumper profits, “the fiscus is poised for a tax windfall over the next two fiscal years” (“SA ‘will ride commodity boom’ for two years“, February 21).

There is a substantial risk that South African politicians, bureaucrats and policymakers will sit back and rely on external tailwinds to boost the country’s tax revenue and “growth”, leaving the long-standing legislative and policy barriers to growth unaddressed.

Vested interests in politics and business won’t be upended and South Africa will largely continue on its long-term trajectory of survival, but steady decline nonetheless.

Chris Hattingh

Centre for Risk Analysis

