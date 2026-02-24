EDITORIAL | An even hand is needed to steady Trump’s tariff policy chaos

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Given the costly chaos that has come with Donald Trump’s return to the White House, Americans are lucky to have strong institutions that protect their rights.

On Friday, the Supreme Court of the US ruled that Trump’s tariffs against much of the world’s trading nations were illegal; differently put, his powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act don’t include him imposing tariffs on US imports.

Since April, he has been doing just that: our exports to the US now attract 30% tariffs.

For decades, South Africa’s exporters have enjoyed duty-free — and quota-free — access to the US under the Africa Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa). Beneficiaries have included agriculture, car parts and mineral producers.

Trump’s tariffs, in the name of stopping the US from being taken advantage of by its trading partners, have hurt US businesses and consumers more. Americans have been denied the choice that comes from competition. Evidence has been scant that the tariffs have helped the US to reindustrialise.

Stung by this tariff posture, US allies have been forced into mostly pro-America bilateral trade deals. Others have chosen to diversify away from the US. The biggest beneficiary has been China.

As efforts were making their way through Washington to extend Agoa, Beijing threw open its markets to most of the African countries. This cements China’s position as the continent’s main trading partner and the world’s second-largest economy.

Critically, China dominates the beneficiation of the essential minerals required to enable the world to transition into clean energy. Most of these minerals are produced on this continent.

Importantly, the US court didn’t say what ought to happen to US businesses and consumers adversely affected by the tariffs. Trump has claimed the tariffs might have raised nearly $1-trillion.

Even more concerning, it seems that the back channel between the two nations’ private sectors might be affected by the intergovernmental tensions.

The question for lower courts now is twofold: should the money be reimbursed, and what mechanisms ought to be employed to rectify the situation?

Trump is a tricky president to deal with. While most of his second-term actions have been unprecedented, he has acted within the law. This makes him a power-grabber, not necessarily a plain law-breaker.

His reaction to last Friday’s ruling was predictable. While disappointed and ashamed of some judges, he immediately launched a search for new methods of achieving the “justice” he sought through the tariffs.

Friday’s decision was a result of litigation by US importers. Consumers may yet express their rebuke through other means, including the midterms in November.

America’s allies have their work cut out. The market’s muted response suggests the court’s decision must have been factored in already.

The world now has to figure out what comes next. This is a near-impossibility with Trump.

In March, it will have been a year for South Africa without an ambassador to the US. A special envoy, Mcebisi Jonas, wasn’t accepted. Months of talks to agree on a mutually beneficial — and reciprocal — trade deal with the US have yet to produce an accord.

Relations between the two countries appear to be worsening.

South Africa, the G20 host in 2025, has been frozen out of the preparations for the 2026 summit in Florida. Even more concerning, it seems that the back channel between the two nations’ private sectors might be affected by the intergovernmental tensions.

Reasonably, it’s doubtful there might be a deal with this administration. However, the government should spare no effort in getting one in place, and, significantly, it needs to take South Africa’s economic operators into its confidence.