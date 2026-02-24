LETTER | Eskom’s high power costs give the lie to green shoots narrative

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The economy, or what’s left of it, is being slowly strangled by a monopolistic and dysfunctional monster, says the writer.

All the government of national unity (GNU)-inspired talk about green shoots in the South African economy is a lie, primarily because the Eskom problem has not been solved.

Instead, it has simply morphed from lack of delivery to economically devastating price levels.

First, high energy prices killed Eskom’s biggest customers, the smelters. So much for the GNU’s ideas of mineral beneficiation. Now the damage is becoming apparent in the fabric, automotive and even agri-processing industries.

The GNU knows this, as Eskom’s erstwhile saviour minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has just been removed from the independent transmission project, which was in theory going to source power from low-cost producers (“Ramaphosa’s clarity on Eskom unbundling lauded”, February 14). But it hasn’t happened due to a toxic mix of ideology and monopolistic self-interest.

Direct involvement by the president will not change the situation. What is needed is an energy revolution like the one currently playing out in Pakistan, where corrupt independent power producers, imported oil prices, non-payment and ancient equipment drove electricity prices to levels that essentially put Pakistan out of business.

To stop that happening in South Africa, Eskom’s monopoly position must be smashed. It is impossible to road freight 30% of coal requirements, finance over R100bn of municipal debt, be overstaffed by 40%, and remain cost-effective. The independent transmission project was a first step in the right direction, but it has become a beached whale.

If the GNU cannot break Eskom, Eskom will break South Africa.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

