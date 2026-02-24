LETTER | Mashaba mayoral bid is disappointing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I am hugely disappointed with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for entering the race to be the next Johannesburg mayor (“Give ActionSA some love for bumbling admission of defeat”, February 24).

Is there no-one else in the party who is capable of leading Johannesburg?

Mashaba is demonstrating signs of Africa’s Big Man syndrome, where leaders believe only they, and no-one else, can lead. Look at Uganda and Zimbabwe. Mashaba had his chance to lead Johannesburg. Now he must give others in his party the opportunity to stand for election.

The city needs new ideas, not recycled faces. Helen Zille is not the Messiah Johannesburg is looking for. I am disappointed at the DA thinking Johannesburg wants to be Cape Town.

The ANC is an expired product if you look at the current mayor and his new deputy. The party is part of the problem that created the current mess the city is in.

I still believe ActionSA can make a huge difference in reviving Joburg. But not with Mashaba as mayor.

Lucas Ntyintyane

Via Business Day online

