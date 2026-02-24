LETTER | Why Jacob Zuma must testify

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The true genesis of the Madlanga commission is not the excitement caused by Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on July 6 last year.

The real architect of political interference in the management of the state, including the security cluster, is former president Jacob Zuma.

I arrived at this conclusion partly due to the persistent referral by some witnesses to their previous submissions at the Zondo commission.

The Zuma presidency era was toxic for governance and the separation of party and state. Zuma maximised ANC cadre deployment, and appointed his loyalists to head departments in the security cluster for his personal and family gain.

The looting of state coffers during the construction of Zuma’s Nkandla homestead was clearly a co-ordinated act to access funds in the security cluster.

To divorce these shenanigans and simply argue it was political interference by police minister Senzo Mchunu is to reduce the role played by Zuma’s disastrous capture of the state security cluster.

Zuma must be called to appear before the Madlanga commission to testify about his tenure. He needs to tell the nation how he benefited from the security cluster through the deployment of his loyalists as ministers and department heads.

It is only by exorcising the Zuma ghost hanging over the security cluster that we can ensure that the Madlanga commission is more than an ego-booster exercise for Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi.

Dr Lazola Vabaza

Via email

