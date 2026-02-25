HEATH MUCHENA | Japan has changed the price of money everywhere

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Within hours of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi victory equities rallied, the yen moved sharply and bond yields reacted, writes the author. Picture:

Japan rarely delivers surprises large enough to shake global markets. This time it did.

A sweeping election victory by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi gave her government an unusually strong governing mandate. Within hours equities rallied, the yen moved sharply and bond yields reacted. On the surface it looked like a simple pro-growth reaction. Investors saw policy certainty and bought stocks.

But the real story sits beneath the index charts. Japan is not just another economy responding to stimulus; it is one of the world’s primary funding engines. When its interest rates move the cost of money moves everywhere.

For decades Japan anchored an enormous carry trade. Institutions borrowed cheaply in yen, converted into dollars and invested in higher yielding assets abroad. That flow quietly supported US treasuries, large technology stocks and global credit markets.

he timing matters because another structural shift is occurring simultaneously. The US is exporting fewer dollars through trade deficits than in previous decades.

The trade worked because Japan offered near zero yields and a stable currency backdrop. But that foundation is now shifting. Rising Japanese yields and a stronger yen change the maths and investors no longer need to reach abroad to find returns. Anyone who borrowed yen to fund foreign assets faces currency losses as the yen appreciates.

The unwinding process is mechanical. Positions close, leverage shrinks and money flows back home. When that happens foreign bonds are sold and global risk assets feel pressure. The effect does not start in New York or London. It starts in Tokyo’s bond market.

The timing matters because another structural shift is occurring simultaneously. The US is exporting fewer dollars through trade deficits than in previous decades. For years global liquidity expanded as America bought more goods than it sold, pushing dollars into the world economy where they were recycled back into US assets.

If fewer dollars circulate abroad global funding conditions tighten even without central bank tightening. That is where the modern financial system finds an alternative route. Increasingly, it is digital dollars.

Stablecoins are evolving into a parallel distribution network for the currency itself. Businesses, traders and even households in many regions already rely on tokenised dollars for settlement and savings when local banking access is limited or slow.

During periods of dollar scarcity, demand for these instruments tends to surge. This does not replace the traditional dollar system; it extends it. When liquidity tightens, digital rails absorb pressure that banks cannot easily handle.

The result is a more complex market environment than the one investors grew used to over the past 15 years. Bonds may not rally during stress if foreign buyers retreat. The dollar may not strengthen automatically if supply is constrained. Equity gains may co-exist with declining purchasing power.

Markets often search for a single narrative to explain volatility. The present one requires several.

Different assets respond in different phases. Gold typically reacts first because it serves as a neutral reserve hedge during fiscal uncertainty and yield volatility. Bitcoin behaves more erratically in the short term but benefits from the infrastructure growth of digital dollars that make moving capital easier globally. Equities can still rise in nominal terms under stimulus conditions, yet struggle to deliver real returns if inflation and funding costs remain unstable.

Japan’s election therefore mattered far beyond domestic politics. It has accelerated a shift already under way. Global liquidity is no longer determined solely by central bank rates. It depends on cross-border capital flows, trade balances and the architecture of digital settlement systems.

Markets often search for a single narrative to explain volatility. The present one requires several. A stronger Japan reduces the supply of cheap funding. A changing US trade posture reduces the supply of physical dollars abroad. Digital dollar networks fill the gap but introduce new feedback loops between technology and finance.

Put together, these forces suggest the next market cycle will not resemble the most recent. Investors are entering a regime in which liquidity is fragmented, safe havens behave unpredictably and monetary influence spreads beyond traditional banking channels.

The election result in Tokyo did not just lift Japanese stocks. It signalled that the price of money worldwide is becoming less stable and more distributed. Markets are only beginning to adjust.

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.