LETTER | Answers to columnist’s questions

Allow me to answer Scott Timcke’s questions (“Three questions SA must answer”, February 26).

If we want to earn foreign exchange then guarantee property rights and get rid of ownership restrictions in mining so foreigners will invest in our largest earner of foreign exchange. Get rid of legislation that turns the youngest and brightest of our human capital into economic refugees.

The second question is the wrong question. It should be,“how does South Africa manage the technological transition?”, period. Inequality will always be around, and if only a fraction of our poor schools offer maths as a subject, inequality in the technology space will be entrenched.

The South African democratic model is not working. In truth it is majoritarianism more than democracy. The result is a predatory state that does not perform even the most fundamental functions but exists primarily to extract value from productive citizens to the detriment of all who live in the country.

Ian Ferguson

Via Business Day online

