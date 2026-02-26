LETTER | Residents suffer when skills are sidelined

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

My small town's water infrastructure was working until the 'new democratic dispensation'.

Quite insightful this “tinkering with water pressure“ Ghaleb Cachalia refers to (“Water scarcity solutions lie beyond politics”, February 23).

I live in a small town that used to have its own small municipality with a voluntary council, and employed its own engineers, traffic cops, etc.

It was common knowledge that one of the key employees was the man who knew what water pressures to maintain and adjust to limit leaks.

Come the “new democratic dispensation” and the small town was bundled in with a larger metro and the staff mostly dispensed with immediately, often by transferring them away from home until they resigned. The “water pressure man” was one such.

Now the area is bedevilled by leaks and has been for some years, often leaking multiple times even after pipes have been “fixed” multiple times.

Great work for the ANC-linked BEE plumbers; not so great for residents.

Paul Kearney

Via Business Day online

