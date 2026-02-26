LETTER | The WEIRD factors behind Western success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The article misses the reality that economic prosperity and poverty rates differ between societies, with those with 'Western' attributes sitting on top, says the author. Picture:

Ismail Lagardien’s most recent column refers (“Making Western civilisation great again”, February 25). Many historians have analysed the past looking for themes and the predictors of success — the secret sauce, the common threads in the success stories.

Harvard’s Joseph Henrich published one of the most comprehensive books on the subject in 2020, The WEIRDest People in the World: How the West Became Psychologically Peculiar and Particularly Prosperous. It is arguably the most comprehensive and well-written investigation on the subject. (Note that WEIRD stands for Western, educated, industrialised, rich and democratic).

Lagardien is correct to note that many societies have had cutting-edge thinking and made contributions in terms of innovation and technology, but his piece seems to be oblivious to objective reality — the reality that economic prosperity and poverty rates differ between societies, with those with “Western” attributes sitting on top of tables of human development, quality of life and economic activity.

Greg Becker

Via Business Day online

