LETTER | Transparency is the new currency of power

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Donald Trump is not only on to this, he’s actively driving it, write the author.

Jun Kajee’s most recent column (“Dedollarisation gains momentum”, February 23) refers.

The pivot will not be from one fiat currency to another, but rather to the most efficient on-chain programmable money system. Donald Trump is not only on to this, he’s actively driving it.

As with fiat currency, this new system will also operate on trust. This time though, it won’t be blind faith. Instead, everything will be visible — potentially to everyone. This visibility will be the real power underpinning and driving value in the system.

This is also why the digital dollar (even if it becomes non-sovereign) will win in this new world of money. After all, it’s highly unlikely that either a rouble or yuan programmable money system will tolerate complete transparency, let alone universal visibility.

Stuart Meyer

Via Business Day online

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​