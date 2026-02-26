RUFARO MAFINYANI | Credibility by design, or by default?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For the first time in 17 years, South Africa’s debt is set to stabilise. That single fact changes the fiscal conversation fundamentally. At 78.9% of GDP, the debt burden stops expanding, which means every additional rand of revenue no longer vanishes into compounding liabilities.

The second-order effect is even more significant: the government regains the capacity to allocate rather than merely service. Debt-service costs, which consumed more than 22c of every rand collected, will now fall.

The first credit rating upgrade in 16 years and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylist exit signal restored credibility. Borrowing costs have eased, and strong investor demand has allowed the Treasury to increase issuance in domestic and global markets on favourable terms.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana framed it directly in his budget speech: “With the health of our public finances comes a greater degree of economic freedom and sovereignty.”

That is not rhetoric. It is arithmetic. The consolidated budget deficit has narrowed to 4.5% of GDP, an improvement from the 4.8% projected in the 2025 budget, and is expected to fall further to 3.1% by 2027/28.

The primary surplus reaches 0.9% in 2026 and is forecast to expand to 2.3% by 2028/29. A sustained primary surplus is how countries actually reduce debt ratios. South Africa is no longer merely stabilising; it is beginning to unwind. Yet the distance between stabilisation and transformation remains vast.

Annual economic growth at 1.6% of GDP barely outpaces population growth, meaning the country’s per capita income stagnates. Unemployment remains above 32%, while the 26.5-million South Africans who are dependent on social grants and the 84% of the population who rely on public healthcare see nominal increases that track inflation but do not restore purchasing power that has been eroded over the past decade.

The strategic bet

The centrepiece of this budget — a principles-led fiscal anchor — arrives without binding triggers. The Treasury has abandoned numerical fiscal rules in favour of guiding principles. This is a philosophical gamble.

The logic: fixed debt ceilings force procyclical cuts during downturns; principles allow countercyclical responses while signalling long-term commitment.

Godongwana drew the parallel explicitly: “Just as inflation targeting provided clarity and credibility to monetary policy, the fiscal anchor aims to entrench fiscal credibility.”

The comparison is instructive but incomplete. The Reserve Bank’s inflation targeting succeeded because it was specific, public and testable. A principles-led fiscal anchor without published triggers or automatic response mechanisms is accountability by announcement rather than architecture.

Flexibility without constraint becomes discretion, and discretion has historically produced revised targets and accumulated liabilities.

What the numbers reveal

The fiscal trajectory tells a recovery story. Gross debt peaks now and declines to 76.5% by 2028/29. R12bn in savings from targeted and responsible savings-funded improvements without new taxes.

Stronger-than-expected VAT and corporate income tax collections allowed the Treasury to withdraw R20bn in provisional tax increases. The fiscal space came from efficiency, not extraction.

The VAT registration threshold rises from R1m to R2.3m, removing the compliance burden from many small businesses. Tax-free investment limits increase from R36,000 to R46,000, and retirement fund deduction limits rise from R350,000 to R430,000, incentivising savings in a country with dangerously low household savings rates.

Social grants see targeted increases that track inflation. In a constrained environment, maintaining real value is an achievement. The social relief of distress grant continues in its current form, neither institutionalised nor wound down. That ambiguity has fiscal and political costs that will compound.

The digital pivot

Two developments signal a broader shift. Draft regulations will bring crypto assets into the cross-border capital flow management regime under the Currency & Exchanges Act, closing an oversight gap that contributed to the FATF greylisting. Data infrastructure is now classified as a strategic national priority alongside electricity, ports and transport.

These regulatory moves build on operational gains. The department of home affairs has deployed AI-powered biometric verification, reducing error rates from 50% to below 1%. The South African Social Security Agency used biometric authentication to identify 35,000 fraudulent grants, yielding R3bn in savings.

The South African Revenue Service recovered R210bn in undisputed tax debt within 11 months, contributing to revenue coming in R21.3bn above projection. Commissioner Edward Kieswetter, departing at the end of April, received a standing ovation in parliament for seven years of transforming revenue administration.

The execution gap

South Africa’s chronic challenge has never been planning. It has been execution. Audit outcomes confirm 63% of municipalities are in financial distress. Johannesburg collects R11.9bn in water revenue each year but allocates only R1.3bn to Joburg Water as capital, contributing to a R64bn maintenance backlog.

The R27.7bn Metro Trading Services reform links funding to performance. Failure to meet targets triggers budget reductions. Conditionality frameworks have existed before without producing transformation. This one succeeds only if the Treasury is prepared to enforce consequences.

A fair acknowledgement

Defenders will argue that given geopolitical uncertainty, the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief funding withdrawal and governing coalition realities, the Treasury navigated constraints with discipline. The credit rating upgrade reflects genuine progress, but principles without measurable triggers become wish lists.

The fiscal anchor requires formalisation. The Treasury has committed to tabling a proposal in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) specifying indicators, trigger thresholds and response obligations. The debt-to-GDP trajectory, peaking at 78.9% and declining to 76.5% by 2028/29, provides a natural anchor point.

Infrastructure commitments require transparent tracking. Public-sector spending exceeds R1-trillion over the medium term: R577.4bn through state-owned companies, R217.8bn through provinces, R205.7bn through municipalities. The Budget Facility for Infrastructure approved R21.9bn for Transnet’s coal and iron ore corridors, restoring rail capacity to 77-million and 60-million tonnes, respectively.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa targets passenger trips rising from 77-million to between 250-million and 450-million. Six border post public-private partnerships are expected to reach financial close in 2026. Quarterly reporting against baselines would enable objective assessment.

Metro Trading Services conditionality must be monitored independently. The R27.7bn allocation requires municipalities to ringfence revenue and meet operational targets. Noncompliance triggers budget reductions. The Treasury should publish compliance assessments quarterly.

Irregular expenditure reduction requires formal targets. With 63% of municipalities in distress, measurable reduction commitments should be built into subsequent allocations.

The test ahead

By the MTBPS, measurable progress should be evident: a published fiscal anchor with triggers, transparent infrastructure scorecards, and documented reduction in irregular expenditure. The fiscal framework projects the deficit narrowing to 3.1% of GDP and the primary surplus expanding to 2.3%. Converting projections into outcomes requires institutional architecture to match the ambition.

• Mafinyani is a risk advisory & financial modelling partner at DiSeFu, a specialised financial technology and risk advisory firm operating in the Sub-Saharan region.