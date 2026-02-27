BRUCE HUNT | Achilles heel of the Transformation Fund

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A few weeks ago I wrote about market speculation that the department of trade, industry & competition was considering introducing a 30-point broad-based BEE (BBBEE) incentive for contributions to a proposed Transformation Fund (“Pragmatic shift in the transformation debate”, January 29).

This incentive would likely prove large enough to change behaviour at board level, particularly for multinationals struggling with ownership constraints. However, the draft amendments to the BBBEE codes released the same day tell a different story. The Transformation Fund remains, but only at 20 points, and it is structured as a substitute rather than an addition to existing enterprise & supplier development (ESD) scoring.

The real shift, and the one most likely to affect competitiveness and investment decisions, is the fundamental reset of the procurement scorecard and its interaction with the proposed fund.

Under the draft codes, companies may contribute 3% of net profit after tax to the Transformation Fund in exchange for 20 ESD points, as an alternative to the existing regime. But in practical terms this represents only five additional points. That may be attractive to some companies, particularly those with limited internal ESD capacity, but it is unlikely to be sufficient to substitute for ownership, especially for multinationals.

If the discussion stopped here, the implications would be limited. It does not. The draft codes simultaneously re-engineer procurement scoring in a way that will materially shift points for many measured entities.

Historically, companies could earn meaningful procurement points through spend with 51% black-owned and 30% black women-owned suppliers. Under the draft framework, those categories are significantly de-emphasised. Points are redirected towards 100% black-owned and 100% black women-owned suppliers.

The policy intent is understandable. However, the commercial consequences are not trivial. When existing BBBEE procurement scores are rerun under the draft rules, many companies will experience material point losses, often sufficient to trigger a drop of one, and in some cases two, BBBEE levels. This is a result of procurement point losses and a breach of procurement sub-minimum.

For many companies this is not an abstract compliance issue. It represents a direct business risk, with revenue and competitiveness at stake. That risk is compounded if the changes are implemented with retrospective effect. In that scenario, companies would face an immediate drop in BBBEE levels without any practical opportunity to reconfigure their supply chains, exposing them overnight to lost business and contractual risk.

Supplier vacuum

The Transformation Fund may aggregate capital at scale and ultimately play a valuable role in enterprise development. But procurement compliance does not depend on funding in the abstract. It depends on the availability of specific suppliers, with specific ownership profiles, operating in specific value chains, at scale.

A centralised fund that contributors have limited allocation control over does not automatically build the supplier pipelines required to meet the revised procurement targets. As a result, companies may optimise their ESD score through the fund and still find themselves penalised on procurement, with the net effect being a lower overall BBBEE level.

Where procurement requirements outpace the supply of genuinely scalable black-owned enterprises the “BBBEE consulting and fronting industrial complex”, which is already extensive, will simply expand. It will use artificial ownership and control structures to present businesses as 100% black-owned where the substance does not match the form, typically monetised through low-cost monthly “compliance” fees.

The danger is that compliance spend concentrates around engineered structures, while genuinely independent black-owned businesses struggle to access procurement at scale. Stricter rules on paper do not automatically translate into stronger empowerment outcomes in practice.

Still an opportunity

None of this is an argument against the Transformation Fund or against raising the bar on procurement. South Africa needs more real black-owned and black women-owned businesses participating meaningfully in supply chains.

But achieving that outcome requires careful design. If procurement definitions tighten faster than supplier ecosystems can adapt, without development mechanisms that directly feed procurement pipelines, there is a real risk that the very businesses the codes seek to support will be unintentionally excluded. They will be crowded out by compliance structures rather than enabled to grow.

If these linkages are not addressed, South Africa risks locking in a framework that looks tougher on paper but delivers weaker outcomes in practice and becomes harder, not easier, to justify in the boardrooms that ultimately decide where to invest.

The public comment window warrants serious engagement from business, policymakers and investors alike. It offers a chance to design a Transformation Fund that works, supports real 100% black-owned businesses and does not place additional compliance burdens on companies investing in South Africa.

• Hunt is a director at Transcend Capital