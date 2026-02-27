LETTER | Failures in competency, objectivity and fairness

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Many of the ANC's demographically motivated appointees are anything but competent, objective and fair, says the writer.

The root cause of our water infrastructure failing (and the failure of many government institutions) is a fundamental misinterpretation of the constitution.

Section 195 provides that the public administration be broadly representative of the people, based on ability, objectivity and fairness.

The ANC met the first part of this constitutional injunction. However, it failed miserably in adhering to the second part — competence, objectivity and fairness. Before 1994 South Africa was competently — if unfairly — run. These competent whites were merely replaced by black cadres.

Even if initially the ANC was not remiss in assuming the black appointees would generally meet the constitutional imperative of objectivity and ability, it surely became clear early on from ubiquitous evidence of self-serving, corrupt behaviour and early load-shedding that this would not be the case, especially at the top levels.

I have no doubt that the majority of white public servants would have loyally served under ANC political rule, meeting all the constitutional injunctions. Instead, they were replaced by demographically motivated appointees, many of whom were anything but competent, objective and fair.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

