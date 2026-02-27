LETTER | Operation Vulindlela requires scrutiny

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I share Peter Attard Montalso’s frustration regarding the spending plans being made for the windfalls that are yet to arrive (“After the budget delivery is up to line departments”, February 25). But I do not share his positivity regarding Operation Vulindlela or the trajectory of our debt-to-GDP ratio.

Attard Montalto has been a persistent champion of Operation Vulindlela. Yet this initiative — and the communication relating to it — is arguably why we need clarity from the Treasury as to what initiatives it is looking to support.

The coverage of Operation Vulindlela is eternally positive and inaccurate. A look at the Milestone Dashboard (viewed on February 25) has “restructure Eskom into generation, transmission and distribution entities” classified as complete, even though the line item “legal separation of Eskom into entities for generation, transmission and distribution” is labelled as being “in progress”. Go figure.

Similarly, “address institutional inefficiencies in municipal electricity distribution management” is “in progress”. Those commenting on this know the Treasury will need to weigh in on the redistribution of the Eskom debt, and municipal debt to Eskom is something the Treasury will be involved in settling.

If Operation Vulindlela was working we would have real economic growth and falling unemployment. For example, this initiative has identified various water-related focus areas and some are even labelled as being complete even though sub-items are euphemistically “in progress”. Many citizens turn on the tap to see if the initiative is green or “in progress”.

Note that Operation Vulindlela has not added things like “bridge the rural digital divide by licensing satellite internet providers” to its “to do” list.

Greg Becker

Via Business Day online

