LETTER | State contradicts own minimum wage argument

Union officials say members working in sweatshops fear they will lose their job if they raise the minimum wage issue.

The MPs who undertook an oversight visit of sweatshops in the north of our country were shocked to discover horrific working conditions, unsanitary living conditions and payment far below the minimum wage.

This reaction illustrates how little they know about the real economy. I have complained about these sweatshops to the department of employment & labour, as well as the trade unions that are active in that area and that sector, for almost two decades, to no avail.

Union officials tell me their members working in the sweatshops, often under horrific conditions, have stopped them from raising the issue because they fear they would lose their jobs. A job — even at less than the minimum wage — is more desirable than unemployment. In fact, the National Minimum Wage Commission has indicated that up to 40% of workers receive less than the minimum wage.

This means they are forced to work illegally and employers are placed in a situation where they can’t even register their employees with the Unemployment Insurance Fund or Compensation Fund because this would expose them as paying below the minimum wage.

As inadequate as the minimum wage may be, the reality is it forces people to choose between an illegal arrangement or the unemployment queue. I think we can agree that the introduction of the minimum wage was well-intentioned, but it is not helping South Africa’s unemployment crisis.

The government actually recognises this — hence the Expanded Public Works Programme, which pays slightly more than half the minimum wage. The government argues that it cannot afford to pay the minimum wage but is at least creating employment.

I accept this argument, but it contradicts the argument in favour of the minimum wage.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA employment & labour spokesperson

