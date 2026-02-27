MATTHEW MARRIAN | The psychology of the budget

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Each year South Africans watch the finance minister’s budget speech with a mix of curiosity and caution. Over time, the post-budget mood has often leaned toward disappointment, shaped by tax increases, limited relief and persistent fiscal pressure. Against that backdrop, the 2026 budget felt slightly different.

The budget delivered a collection of measures that, taken individually, appear modest but collectively offer meaningful relief to households. Personal income tax brackets were adjusted for inflation after years of bracket creep, allowing taxpayers to retain slightly more of their income. Medical tax credits were increased, savings incentives expanded and retirement contribution limits lifted for the first time in years.

Capital gains thresholds were raised, donations tax allowances broadened and offshore discretionary allowances increased. Alongside this, social grant adjustments provided support to vulnerable households. None of these measures will fundamentally alter South Africa’s economic trajectory, but they matter at the margin.

What struck me following the budget was not the technical debate about fiscal sustainability or debt projections, but the subtle shift in tone in conversations with clients. The budget didn’t suddenly create optimism, but it seemed to remove a layer of hesitation. Not a turning point, but a softening of the narrative. That matters because economic momentum is rarely driven by policy announcements alone. It is driven by behaviour, which is shaped by sentiment.

(Karen Moolman)

We often speak about the economy as if it exists somewhere above daily life, yet it is simply the accumulation of millions of personal decisions made daily. It reflects choices by business owners considering whether to hire, families debating home renovations, entrepreneurs weighing new ventures, professionals assessing local investment and retirees balancing spending with preservation.

When sentiment is negative, these decisions pause, people wait and plans are postponed. But when sentiment improves, even marginally, conversations begin to shift. Instead of “let’s hold off”, you start hearing “maybe now is the time”.

I saw this play out in a client conversation before the budget. We were discussing a home renovation they had debated for nearly two years, with hesitation driven more by uncertainty than affordability. The discussion reflected a familiar question: should we move ahead or wait a little longer?

Budgets like this do not suddenly change the economics of a decision, but they can shift the backdrop against which it is made. A marginal improvement in sentiment can move a conversation from hesitation towards possibility, and once decisions like these are taken the ripple effects extend well beyond the household.

This is why consumer sentiment is treated as a leading indicator. Behaviour changes before data does. When people feel uncertain, spending slows, hiring pauses and investment is deferred. When confidence improves, even slightly, spending resumes and hiring follows. Sentiment does not follow growth. It often precedes it.

It is important to remain realistic. A budget cannot resolve structural constraints or accelerate growth overnight. But it can influence expectations. Expectations shape behaviour, and behaviour drives economic momentum. The more relevant question may therefore not be whether this was a good or bad budget, but whether it changes how South Africans talk about the future.

Economic growth rarely begins with grand announcements. It begins with ordinary people making slightly braver decisions than they did the year before. A business expands inventory. A family upgrades their home. An entrepreneur launches despite uncertainty. These moments do not make headlines, yet collectively they shape economic direction.

South Africa’s economic trajectory will not only be determined by fiscal arithmetic but also by the confidence of its people. Budgets influence numbers, conversations influence behaviour and behaviour determines growth.

The true impact of this budget may therefore not lie in the magnitude of its tax adjustments, but in its ability to shift the national conversation away from hesitation and toward possibility. Because when the conversation changes, decisions change, and when decisions change, outcomes follow.

• Marrian is director at independent wealth management firm InvestSense.