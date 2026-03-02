LETTER | Costly port delays remain an issue

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I received a container from the Cape Town container port last week. It was almost a month late, costing me close to R100,000 in lost business.

I am told on good authority that 15 years ago the container depot’s productivity in moving containers was 50% better than it is now. It was at the time considered one of the most productive ports in the world.

The wind has not gotten any worse in Cape Town over this period and at the time far older equipment was in use, but the staff where motivated, hardworking, and made a plan to keep things going.

The only thing that has changed is the old staff and management have retired, replaced by ineffective management and staff who lack the organisational and technical skills to run the port efficiently.

Transnet is a dysfunctional state-owned entity. It is not capable of running the port efficiently or dismissing incompetent staff. The unions in effect run HR at the port.

This is not like Eskom, where we can put up solar panels. Businesses, farmers and ship owners have no choice but to suffer port delays and soaring costs, which are starting to cripple sectors such as agriculture that employ thousands for people.

The Port of Cape Town needs to be privatised without delay.

Rob Tiffin

Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​