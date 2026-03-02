LETTER | Eskom’s pricing dilemma

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ferrochrome is indispensable for the production of stainless steel, an alloy vital across numerous modern industries. Picture: 123RF

Peter Bruce’s most recent column (“Eskom’s big day looms to throw ferrochrome furnaces a lifeline”, February 26) refers.

There are no free lunches. Somebody is going to have to pay for the discounted pricing the smelters need to survive.

So, the cost of industrial survival just transfers down the line, to households and the thousands of smaller converting businesses (which actually have way more employees than the primary producers), who do not have the ANC’s ear or benefit from competitive electricity pricing.

The ferrochrome industry is symptomatic of the crisis management we are seeing from the ANC as a result of its dreadful policies, now manifesting like the final stages of cancer spreading throughout South Africa’s economic body.

Ian Ferguson

Via Business Day online

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.